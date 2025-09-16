Sign up for our daily newsletter
The FedEx Open de France marks the halfway stage of the ‘Back 9’ on the DP World Tour calendar and another $3.25 million is on the line.
Staged at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, in Paris, it’s Continental Europe’s oldest national Open, taking place for the 107th time this week.
The winner will earn just over $550,000, as well as potentially crucial Race to Dubai points in the run-up towards the season-ending playoffs. Players will be vying for their spot in the top 70 to qualify for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November.
And a handful of huge names are set to tee it up in France, including five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. The LIV man is playing on a tournament invite, his third of the season.
Meanwhile, PGA Tour winners Min Woo Lee, Thomas Detry, Harry Hall and Corey Conners will join a group of French players bidding to become the first home winner since Thomas Levet in 2011.
Here is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 FedEx Open de France…
FedEx Open de France 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $552,500
2: $357,500
3: $204,750
4: $162,500
5: $137,800
6: $113,750
7: $97,500
8: $81,250
9: $72,800
10: $65,000
11: $59,800
12: $55,900
13: $52,325
14: $49,725
15: $47,775
16: $45,825
17: $43,875
18: $41,925
19: $40,300
20: $39,000
21: $37,700
22: $36,725
23: $35,750
24: $34,775
25: $33,800
26: $32,825
27: $31,850
28: $30,875
29: $29,900
30: $28,925
31: $27,950
32: $26,975
33: $26,000
34: $25,025
35: $24,050
36: $23,075
37: $22,425
38: $21,775
39: $21,125
40: $20,475
41: $19,825
42: $19,175
43: $18,525
44: $17,875
45: $17,225
46: $16,575
47: $15,925
48: $15,275
49: $14,625
50: $13,975
51: $13,325
52: $12,675
53: $12,025
54: $11,375
55: $11,050
56: $10,725
57: $10,400
58: $10,075
59: $9,750
60: $9,425
61: $9,100
62: $8,775
63: $8,450
64: $8,125
65: $7,800
