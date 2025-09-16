Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The FedEx Open de France marks the halfway stage of the ‘Back 9’ on the DP World Tour calendar and another $3.25 million is on the line.

Staged at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, in Paris, it’s Continental Europe’s oldest national Open, taking place for the 107th time this week.

The winner will earn just over $550,000, as well as potentially crucial Race to Dubai points in the run-up towards the season-ending playoffs. Players will be vying for their spot in the top 70 to qualify for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November.

And a handful of huge names are set to tee it up in France, including five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. The LIV man is playing on a tournament invite, his third of the season.

Meanwhile, PGA Tour winners Min Woo Lee, Thomas Detry, Harry Hall and Corey Conners will join a group of French players bidding to become the first home winner since Thomas Levet in 2011.

Here is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 FedEx Open de France…

FedEx Open de France 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $552,500

2: $357,500

3: $204,750

4: $162,500

5: $137,800

6: $113,750

7: $97,500

8: $81,250

9: $72,800

10: $65,000

11: $59,800

12: $55,900

13: $52,325

14: $49,725

15: $47,775

16: $45,825

17: $43,875

18: $41,925

19: $40,300

20: $39,000

21: $37,700

22: $36,725

23: $35,750

24: $34,775

25: $33,800

26: $32,825

27: $31,850

28: $30,875

29: $29,900

30: $28,925

31: $27,950

32: $26,975

33: $26,000

34: $25,025

35: $24,050

36: $23,075

37: $22,425

38: $21,775

39: $21,125

40: $20,475

41: $19,825

42: $19,175

43: $18,525

44: $17,875

45: $17,225

46: $16,575

47: $15,925

48: $15,275

49: $14,625

50: $13,975

51: $13,325

52: $12,675

53: $12,025

54: $11,375

55: $11,050

56: $10,725

57: $10,400

58: $10,075

59: $9,750

60: $9,425

61: $9,100

62: $8,775

63: $8,450

64: $8,125

65: $7,800