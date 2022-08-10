search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFedEx St Jude Championship: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

FedEx St Jude Championship: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall08 August, 2022
FedEx St Jude Championship PGA Tour preview Betting Tips golf on TV
Fed Ex St Jude Championship Betting Tips Preview How To Watch

Things are getting serious.

This week the PGA Tour heads to Tennessee for the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first instalment in this year’s FedEx Cup.

It pits the 125 players who have performed best over the course of the PGA Tour season against each other at TPC Southwind.

Only the top 70 this week will continue to the BMW Championship, so for many, it’s do-or-die.

Previously the Northern Trust Open, Tony Finau won here last year, while other past winners include Seve Ballesteros, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

Here’s everything you need to know about a huge week on tour.

FedEx St Jude Championship details

Course: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Course stats: Par 70, 7,244 yards

Defending champion: Tony Finau

Purse: $15,000,000

Winner’s share: $2,700,000

FedEx St Jude Championship betting tips

Rory McIlroy 11/1

Xander Schauffele 14/1

Scottie Scheffler 16/1

Patrick Cantlay 16/1

Justin Thomas 16/1

Cam Smith 16/1

Jon Rahm 20/1

Tony Finau 22/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 22/1

Will Zalatoris 25/1

The bunkered Bet

Alex Smalley (150/)

Smalley may be an outsider, but he’s shown good recent form at the Genesis Scottish Open and Wyndham Championship. The rookie is a solid each-way bet.

Odds correct at time of publication. Always gamble responsibly.

FedEx St Jude Championship: How to watch on TV

As usual in the UK, you can watch on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Golf at 6pm on Thursday and Friday, 7pm on Saturday and 5.30pm on Sunday. It’s also available on Sky Sports Main Event with a later start time.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - preview

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - golf on TV

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory McIlroy hails verdict in “personal” LIV Golf battle
Richie Ramsay lifts lid on hilarious Tiger Woods story
PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase
Gary Player’s son responds to "simply not true” auction claims
OWGR: The new Official World Golf Ranking system explained

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow