FedEx St Jude Championship: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

This week the PGA Tour heads to Tennessee for the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first instalment in this year’s FedEx Cup.

It pits the 125 players who have performed best over the course of the PGA Tour season against each other at TPC Southwind.

Only the top 70 this week will continue to the BMW Championship, so for many, it’s do-or-die.

Previously the Northern Trust Open, Tony Finau won here last year, while other past winners include Seve Ballesteros, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

Here’s everything you need to know about a huge week on tour.

FedEx St Jude Championship details

Course: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Course stats: Par 70, 7,244 yards

Defending champion: Tony Finau

Purse: $15,000,000

Winner’s share: $2,700,000

FedEx St Jude Championship betting tips

Rory McIlroy 11/1

Xander Schauffele 14/1

Scottie Scheffler 16/1

Patrick Cantlay 16/1

Justin Thomas 16/1

Cam Smith 16/1

Jon Rahm 20/1

Tony Finau 22/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 22/1

Will Zalatoris 25/1

The bunkered Bet

Alex Smalley (150/)

Smalley may be an outsider, but he’s shown good recent form at the Genesis Scottish Open and Wyndham Championship. The rookie is a solid each-way bet.

Odds correct at time of publication. Always gamble responsibly.

Waking up to this masterpiece is their prize for making it to Memphis!



The best players in the world will be at @tpcsouthwind soon! pic.twitter.com/om19HXWSre — FedEx St. Jude Championship (@FedExChamp) August 7, 2022

FedEx St Jude Championship: How to watch on TV

As usual in the UK, you can watch on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Golf at 6pm on Thursday and Friday, 7pm on Saturday and 5.30pm on Sunday. It’s also available on Sky Sports Main Event with a later start time.

