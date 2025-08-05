Sign up for our daily newsletter
The PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs get underway this week, with the three-week stretch kicking off in Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
TPC Southwind will once again host the event, with the PGA Tour’s top 70 players qualifying to compete for the $20 million prize.
The one key name missing from the entry list is Rory McIlroy, with the world No. 2 opting to skip the opening playoff leg ahead of a busy stretch on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, as well as September’s Ryder Cup.
Hideki Matsuyama heads into the FedEx St. Jude Championship as defending champion, having pipped Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland to the title in 2024.
McIlroy is not the only big name missing from the field. The likes of Max Homa, Adam Scott and Sahith Theegala will play no part having finished outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings following last week’s Wyndham Championship.
The event is headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is fresh off winning his second major title of the season at The Open Championship.
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 prize money payout in full
Here’s the full prize money breakdown from the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This will be updated with each player’s earnings when the tournament is over.
Winner – $3,600,000
2nd – $2,160,000
3rd – $1,360,000
4th – $960,000
5th – $800,000
6th – $720,000
7th – $670,000
8th – $620,000
9th – $580,000
10th – $540,000
11th – $500,000
12th – $460,000
13th – $420,000
14th – $380,000
15th – $360,000
16th – $340,000
17th – $320,000
18th – $300,000
19th – $280,000
20th – $260,000
21th – $240,000
22nd – $224,000
23rd – $208,000
24th – $192,000
25th – $176,000
26th – $160,000
27th – $154,000
28th – $148,000
29th – $142,000
30th – $136,000
31st – $130,000
32nd – $124,000
33rd – $118,000
34th – $113,000
35th – $108,000
36th – $103,000
37th – $98,000
38th – $94,000
39th – $90,000
40th – $86,000
41st – $82,000
42nd – $78,000
43rd – $74,000
44th – $70,000
45th – $66,000
46th – $62,000
47th – $58,000
48th – $54,800
49th – $52,000
50th – $50,400
51st – $49,200
52nd – $48,000
53rd – $47,200
54th – $46,400
55th – $46,000
56th – $45,600
57th – $45,200
58th – $44,800
59th – $44,400
60th – $44,000
61st – $43,600
62nd -$43,200
63rd – $42,800
64th – $42,400
65th – $42,000
66th – $41,600
67th – $41,200
68th – $40,800
69th – $40,400
70th – $40,000
