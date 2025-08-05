Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs get underway this week, with the three-week stretch kicking off in Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

TPC Southwind will once again host the event, with the PGA Tour’s top 70 players qualifying to compete for the $20 million prize.

The one key name missing from the entry list is Rory McIlroy, with the world No. 2 opting to skip the opening playoff leg ahead of a busy stretch on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, as well as September’s Ryder Cup.

Hideki Matsuyama heads into the FedEx St. Jude Championship as defending champion, having pipped Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland to the title in 2024.

McIlroy is not the only big name missing from the field. The likes of Max Homa, Adam Scott and Sahith Theegala will play no part having finished outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings following last week’s Wyndham Championship.

The event is headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is fresh off winning his second major title of the season at The Open Championship.

• 9 players who could make their Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black

• The LIV Golf players in danger of being relegated

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 prize money payout in full

Here’s the full prize money breakdown from the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This will be updated with each player’s earnings when the tournament is over.

Winner – $3,600,000

2nd – $2,160,000

3rd – $1,360,000

4th – $960,000

5th – $800,000

6th – $720,000

7th – $670,000

8th – $620,000

9th – $580,000

10th – $540,000

11th – $500,000

12th – $460,000

13th – $420,000

14th – $380,000

15th – $360,000

16th – $340,000

17th – $320,000

18th – $300,000

19th – $280,000

20th – $260,000

21th – $240,000

22nd – $224,000

23rd – $208,000

24th – $192,000

25th – $176,000

26th – $160,000

27th – $154,000

28th – $148,000

29th – $142,000

30th – $136,000

31st – $130,000

32nd – $124,000

33rd – $118,000

34th – $113,000

35th – $108,000

• 11 big names missing from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

• Ryder Cup standings: Who’s heading to Bethpage in 2025?

36th – $103,000

37th – $98,000

38th – $94,000

39th – $90,000

40th – $86,000

41st – $82,000

42nd – $78,000

43rd – $74,000

44th – $70,000

45th – $66,000

46th – $62,000

47th – $58,000

48th – $54,800

49th – $52,000

50th – $50,400

51st – $49,200

52nd – $48,000

53rd – $47,200

54th – $46,400

55th – $46,000

56th – $45,600

57th – $45,200

58th – $44,800

59th – $44,400

60th – $44,000

61st – $43,600

62nd -$43,200

63rd – $42,800

64th – $42,400

65th – $42,000

66th – $41,600

67th – $41,200

68th – $40,800

69th – $40,400

70th – $40,000