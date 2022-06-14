Fellow player hits out at "petty" Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's cheeky dig at Greg Norman following his successful Canadian Open title defence didn't go unnoticed - but not everybody saw the funny side.



The four-time major champion closed with an eight-under 62 to retain his title at St George's Golf & Country Club in Ontario last night.

It was the 21st PGA Tour victory of the Northern Irishman's career - one more than Aussie icon Greg Norman managed in his playing days.



With Norman now at the helm of the controversial new LIV Golf Series, which staged its first event near London last week, McIlroy - one of the start-up's most vocal opponents on tour - couldn't resist putting the boot in when he spoke to reporter Amanda Balionis.



"This is a day I’ll remember for a long, long time," said McIlroy in his live television interview. "My 21st PGA Tour win. One more than someone else. That gave me a bit of extra incentive today. I’m happy to get it done."

The dig immediately went viral on social media and, whilst Norman hasn't responded, one of his fellow countrymen has.



Scott Hend, three times a winner on the DP World Tour, was asked for his thoughts on McIlroy's pot-shot by a Twitter user - and he didn't hold back.

"I thought he would be above that kind of petty rubbish," said the 48-year-old.



As a 1st event I was impressed, how couldn't U be🤔🤷🏻‍♂️ Rory's comments.... I thought he would be above that kind of petty rubbish... https://t.co/tHwwFPMCL6 — Scott Hend (@hendygolf) June 13, 2022

Challenged over that tweet by former BMW PGA champion Byeong Hun An, Hend added: "Rory is making a shit Ton of money from sponsorship being on the PGA Tour... He is the Tour Poster boy."

Hend also told another follower that he believes the LIV Golf Series has a big part to play in golf's future.

"It's not going away," he added. "What it turns into remains to be seen."

