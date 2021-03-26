Fellow pro brands Tyrrell Hatton "an absolute disgrace"

Not for the first time, Gary Evans has called out the behaviour of Tyrrell Hatton, branding his fellow Englishman’s antics during this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play an “absolute disgrace”.



Hatton, 29, courted the attention of social media critics with a series of angry outbursts during his match with Sergio Garcia on Thursday.

The world No.8 was filmed taking an angry swipe at the golf course and throwing a club, whilst Sky Sports Golf commentators had to apologise for his bad language on at least one occasion.

The clapping at the end is the icing on the cake. pic.twitter.com/VFZFOUSoOY — Skratch (@Skratch) March 25, 2021

That prompted former European Tour pro Evans, a long-time critic of Hatton, to vent his feelings on Twitter.



• bunkered supports return of Get Back To Golf Tour

• Report: Koepka facing lengthy injury lay-off

Responding to a tweet by veteran golf writer Alistair Tait, who labelled Hatton an “embarrassment”, Evans replied: “An embarrassment? You mean an absolute disgrace! He wouldn’t have lasted 5 mins on Tour back in the 90’s because someone would have knocked him out by now!”

An embarrassment? You mean an absolute disgrace! He wouldn’t have lasted 5 mins on Tour back in the 90’s because someone would have knocked him out by now! https://t.co/mXBpqBivoN — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) March 25, 2021

• Michelle Wie feared her career was over



Hatton ultimately lost 3&2 to his Ryder Cup teammate, meaning that he cannot advance out of his group to the round of 16.

Evans wasn’t the only person unimpressed with Hatton’s behaviour…

Juniors watching this asking is it now ok to throw clubs across fairways, smash clubs into the ground and shout fu*k when things don’t go your way, and that was in the space of 25 minutes. Really embarrassing and needs to be sorted out... sponsors must be really proud — David Tubey (@daveytubey) March 25, 2021

His family must be proud of him, makes you think he is spoilt brat, and wasn't told at a young age about this behaviour. It known he had outburst like this as a Jnr, should know better his dad is pga pro... — Ronnie Clarke (@ronnieClarke69) March 25, 2021

I rarely watch golf on TV but understand Tyrrell Hatton has been playing up a little. Boorish behaviour has always existed on the golf course at every level but professionals have to accept the scrutiny that TV demands. Tennis hands out penalties for code violations. Golf next? — Wrighty (@neilwrightlegal) March 26, 2021

Others, though, were quick to stand up for him…

Who cares? I like that @TyrrellHatton is passionate and has a bit of fire in his belly when he plays. It’s a sport after all. — The Accountant (@lifeintax) March 25, 2021

The snooty, sanctimonious, holier-than-thou pontificating over Tyrrell Hatton’s “behaviour” is one of the more unedifying corners of Golf Twitter.

Guess what folks. He’s world no.8, a 6-time European Tour winner and a PGA Tour winner. He’s doing alright. — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) March 25, 2021

Well personally I find him highly entertaining to follow and his ability to forget the bad shots and not let them affect the next shots is something that most golfers could learn from. — Nick Brown (@NickMBrown) March 26, 2021