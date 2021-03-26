search
Fellow pro brands Tyrrell Hatton "an absolute disgrace"

Fellow pro brands Tyrrell Hatton "an absolute disgrace"

By Michael McEwan26 March, 2021
Not for the first time, Gary Evans has called out the behaviour of Tyrrell Hatton, branding his fellow Englishman’s antics during this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play an “absolute disgrace”.

Hatton, 29, courted the attention of social media critics with a series of angry outbursts during his match with Sergio Garcia on Thursday.

The world No.8 was filmed taking an angry swipe at the golf course and throwing a club, whilst Sky Sports Golf commentators had to apologise for his bad language on at least one occasion.

That prompted former European Tour pro Evans, a long-time critic of Hatton, to vent his feelings on Twitter.

Responding to a tweet by veteran golf writer Alistair Tait, who labelled Hatton an “embarrassment”, Evans replied: “An embarrassment? You mean an absolute disgrace! He wouldn’t have lasted 5 mins on Tour back in the 90’s because someone would have knocked him out by now!”

Hatton ultimately lost 3&2 to his Ryder Cup teammate, meaning that he cannot advance out of his group to the round of 16.

Evans wasn’t the only person unimpressed with Hatton’s behaviour…

Others, though, were quick to stand up for him…

