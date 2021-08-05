Fellow pro calls out DeChambeau over latest no "Fore" shout

Another day, another Bryson DeChambeau controversy.

Less than 24 hours after revealing he has not been nor has any plans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the world No.7 was filmed not shouting 'Fore' following an errant tee shot in the opening round of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

DeChambeau, 27, leaked his drive right on the 18th at TPC Southwind - his ninth hole of the day - with the ball appearing to fly straight into spectators lining the fairway.

You can watch the incident here...

Commentating on the tournament for Sky Sports Golf, you can hear former US PGA champion Rich Beem gasp "Oh gosh" and draw attention to the fact there had been no warning shout from DeChambeau.

Needless to say, many on social media were infuriated by DeChambeau's latest antics, amongst them Richard Bland.

The Englishman, who led the US Open after two rounds in June and won his maiden European Tour title at the British Masters in May, tweeted his dissatisfaction at Bryson's behaviour.

Bryson ploughing it into the crowd again off the tee & no shout of “FORE” maybe it needs someone to get seriously injured for him to learn — Richard Bland (@blandy73) August 5, 2021

Plenty others weighed in, too...

When are the @PGATOUR going to take not shouting fore seriously? Are you waiting for someone to be hospitalised? Needs to be points deducted for dangerous play + a tick against your name. 3 ticks followed by suspension. Bryson’s tee shot without a shout on the 18th was a joke. — Stephen McLarnon (@StephenMcLarno1) August 5, 2021

@SkySportsGolf@PGATOUR I've said this before on Twitter - Bryson DeChambeau @b_dechambeau is an absolute disgrace. He never shouts FORE when he hits a wayward shot. Give him a 5 shot penalty!!! Arrogant so-and-so. #WGCFedExStJude#pgatour#skygolf — SMG70 (@SeanG_COYS) August 5, 2021

I’m sure I’ve tweeted this before but Bryson will end up killing someone before he learns to shout fore #WGCFedEx — Tyrrell Hatton Tracker (@trackingtyrrell) August 5, 2021

Why is it ok for @b_dechambeau to hit a shot straight towards the crowd and not shout “FORE”? Please educate me. He and too many other pro golfers fail to shout. @pga@PGATOUR@PGA please start penalising the players for this dangerous practice — Janine Catterall (@janinecatterall) August 5, 2021

Refuses to get the vaccine and doesn’t shout Fore again…. For a man nicknamed “The Scientist” @b_dechambeau is a bit of a tool. — Kurt Walsh (@WalshKTW) August 5, 2021

@b_dechambeau not shouting FORE again @PGATOUR this guys a joke! — Jake Wynne (@JakeDWynne) August 5, 2021

DeChambeau bristled during last month's Open Championship when he was asked he doesn't shout 'Fore' after wild tee shots.

“I do shout ‘Fore’,” he contended. “I don't know what you're talking about. There are plenty of people on the tee box that do shout ‘Fore!’

"You're bringing up a very controversial thing, which is unfortunate. But 99 percent of the time I do [shout], and unfortunately people think I don't. But that's OK, they can say whatever they want.”



The 2020 US Open champion carded a five-under 65 to sit one shot off the early pace set by Jim Herman.