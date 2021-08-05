search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFellow pro calls out DeChambeau over latest no "Fore" shout

Golf News

Fellow pro calls out DeChambeau over latest no "Fore" shout

By Michael McEwan05 August, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau Fore PGA Tour WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational Tour News
Bryson Dechambeau

Another day, another Bryson DeChambeau controversy.

Less than 24 hours after revealing he has not been nor has any plans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the world No.7 was filmed not shouting 'Fore' following an errant tee shot in the opening round of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

DeChambeau, 27, leaked his drive right on the 18th at TPC Southwind - his ninth hole of the day - with the ball appearing to fly straight into spectators lining the fairway. 

You can watch the incident here...

Commentating on the tournament for Sky Sports Golf, you can hear former US PGA champion Rich Beem gasp "Oh gosh" and draw attention to the fact there had been no warning shout from DeChambeau. 

Needless to say, many on social media were infuriated by DeChambeau's latest antics, amongst them Richard Bland.

• DeChambeau says he "doesn't need" vaccine

• Scottish Open to join the PGA Tour from next year

The Englishman, who led the US Open after two rounds in June and won his maiden European Tour title at the British Masters in May, tweeted his dissatisfaction at Bryson's behaviour.

Plenty others weighed in, too...

DeChambeau bristled during last month's Open Championship when he was asked he doesn't shout 'Fore' after wild tee shots.

“I do shout ‘Fore’,” he contended. “I don't know what you're talking about. There are plenty of people on the tee box that do shout ‘Fore!’ 

• Could Rory Sabbatini play in the Ryder Cup?

"You're bringing up a very controversial thing, which is unfortunate. But 99 percent of the time I do [shout], and unfortunately people think I don't. But that's OK, they can say whatever they want.”

The 2020 US Open champion carded a five-under 65 to sit one shot off the early pace set by Jim Herman.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Fore

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 1
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Joint venture has rescued LET says CEO
Olympics: Nelly Korda completes golden double for USA
Club golfer romps to 23 club championships in a row
“I’ve had the time of my life” - The Epic Old Course Experience
R&A provides spectators update for AIG Women's Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
play button
Clear the hips through impact
Watch
play button
Keep the arms and body connected
Watch
play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
See all videos right arrow