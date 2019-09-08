Fellow pro roasts Matt Kuchar over latest controversy

Former European Tour pro Gary Evans isn’t one to sit idly by when he sees something that annoys him.



Just ask Tyrrell Hatton.

Now, the Englishman - plying his trade on the Staysure Tour these days - has trained his sights on Matt Kuchar.

Kuch has been roundly condemned by social media users after footage of him clearing away loose impediments in a waste area at the Porsche European Open went viral.

• Club has crafty way of attracting new members

• Solheim Cup: Where and when to watch on TV

• "Augusta of Scotland" threatened with closure

Whilst he’s entitled to move loose impediments, the amount of time Kuchar took to do so – not to mention the fact he may or may not have improved his lie – irked many of those to have seen the footage… Evans amongst them.



REVIEWED - TAYLORMADE'S NEW P790 IRONS



First, he tweeted this:

So please @EuropeanTour Referees, come on and explain to all of us stupid golfers who clearly don’t know the rules of golf, which rules book is this guy reading from? https://t.co/bvPmJmoyS5 — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) September 7, 2019

Then, he followed up with this:



One player has found the answer to loose impediments in bunkers (apparently sand granules are now loose impediments) pic.twitter.com/SoSRbFdqkr — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) September 8, 2019

What’s your opinion on the latest Kuchar controversy? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.