Fellow pro roasts Matt Kuchar over latest controversy

Golf News

Fellow pro roasts Matt Kuchar over latest controversy

By bunkered.co.uk08 September, 2019
Matt Kuchar Gary Evans European Tour Porsche European Open Rules of Golf Controversy Twitter
Matt Kuchar

Former European Tour pro Gary Evans isn’t one to sit idly by when he sees something that annoys him. 

Just ask Tyrrell Hatton.

Now, the Englishman - plying his trade on the Staysure Tour these days - has trained his sights on Matt Kuchar.

Kuch has been roundly condemned by social media users after footage of him clearing away loose impediments in a waste area at the Porsche European Open went viral.

Whilst he’s entitled to move loose impediments, the amount of time Kuchar took to do so – not to mention the fact he may or may not have improved his lie – irked many of those to have seen the footage… Evans amongst them.

First, he tweeted this:

Then, he followed up with this:

What’s your opinion on the latest Kuchar controversy? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.    

Golf News

"I'm happier than ever" - Tadd Fujikawa on playing golf and being gay
Is this Glasgow council's plan for the city's six municipal courses?
The silver lining for Robert MacIntyre after latest near-miss
Dom Pedro to play host to LET Q-School


