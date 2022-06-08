search
Fellow pro says LIV-bound Kevin Na "won't be missed"

Golf News

Fellow pro says LIV-bound Kevin Na "won't be missed"

By Michael McEwan05 June, 2022
Kevin Na Grayson Murray PGA Tour LIV Golf Invitational Series LIV Golf Tour News
Kevin Na

Kevin Na's resignation from the PGA Tour stunned the majority of golf fans - but delighted one of his fellow players. 

Five-time winner Na released a statement on social media over the weekend in which he announced he was relinquishing his PGA Tour membership to avoid a legal dispute with the tour over his decision to play on the new LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The 38-year-old is one of 48 players who will compete in the Saudi-funded circuit’s first event at the Centurion Club near London this week.

• Bryson explains why he snubbed LIV Golf

• Kang reveals shock tumour diagnosis

“If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour," wrote Na.

“I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour. This has not been an easy decision not one I take lightly.

“I hope the current policies changes and I’ll be able to play on the PGA Tour again."

The news sent shockwaves through the game and, predictably, drew a withering response from fellow pro Grayson Murray.

Na and Murray traded insults in an ugly Twitter bust up back in January, which then escalated into a full-blown confrontation on the driving range ahead of the Mexico Open in April.

• LIV Golf Series field finally announced

• R&A announces return of Open ticket ballot

So, when Na made his announcement via social media, fans were left anticipating Murray's response... and didn't disappoint.

Quote-tweeting Na's resignation post, Murray said: "Like i said on the range in Mexico. you won’t be missed @kevinna915!" 

Tagging the PGA Tour in the post, Murray added: "Our rounds just got 20 min faster!"

Something tells us there's more to come from these two...

