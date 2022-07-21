Fellow pros slam Henrik Stenson over LIV switch

No sooner had Henrik Stenson issued a statement following his sacking as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain than the criticism started to flow – and some of it from his fellow pros.

Stenson, 46, was yesterday stripped of the captaincy for next year’s match in Italy after deciding to join the growing band of players jumping ship for the LIV Golf Series.

The decision came just 128 days after he was announced as the man to lead Europe into the contest at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club near Rome in September 2023.

In a lengthy statement, Stenson explained that had hoped to continue as captain and that he had made provisions with officials at LIV to allow him to fulfil all his obligations. That, though, wasn’t good enough for Ryder Cup Europe, which is now stepping up its search for the Swede’s replacement.

Stenson’s statement has received a mixed response. Whilst many are supporting him, a significant percentage are not, including some of his fellow players.

Eddie Pepperell replied: “Henrik, just be honest, it was a bucket load of cash and you couldn’t resist it, like the rest of the guys. Will always love your game (especially those mid-irons!) but what a disappointing thing to do.”

Mike Lorenzo-Vera went even further, savaging Stenson with this withering reply.

“It’s nice to see lawyers write instead of the player… it feels so honest. What a disappointing behavior… what a bunch of bullshit… thank you to drop the team Henrik. Great role model…”

Stenson was last night confirmed as one of three new LIV Golf signings alongside Charles Howell III and Jason Kokrak. The trio – who have earned a combined $95m on the PGA Tour – will make their debuts in next week’s event at Bedminster, the third LIV event of the season.