Fernandez-Castano doubles down on Thunberg mockery

Despite widespread criticsm, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano has doubled-down on his mockery of teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg.



Last week, the Spaniard - a seven-time winner on the European Tour – tweeted signing off on 2019 and singled out Thunberg as he detailed all of the flights he has taken this year.

Here’s what he posted…

Swedish 16-year-old Thunberg, who has Asperger's syndrome, was named TIME Magazine's "Person of the Year" earlier this week in recognition of her environmental campaigning - work that has seen her go toe-to-toe with US president Donald Trump.

Twitter users were quick to blast Fernandez-Castano, labelling him, amongst other things, ‘crass’.



If you thought that might have made him think twice, you’d be wrong. On Saturday, he tweeted again…

To the easily offended snowflakes on Twitter: either man up or get a sense of humour! — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) December 14, 2019

He then followed that up with this…

Of all the replies I got last couple of days this is by far the best: Professional golf is incompatible with humanity long term survival! And of course, I can’t handle it. https://t.co/diEi2AmCqL — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) December 14, 2019

Oh, and there was this extraordinary exchange with another follower…

So what? Adolf Hitler was @TIME Person of the Year in 1938. So was Stalin, not once but twice. — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) December 13, 2019

Fernandez-Castano finished 127th on the Race To Dubai in 2019 and was forced to go to Q-School in a bid to regain his playing privileges. However, he came up short there, finishing 91st.

Once ranked as high as 27th on the Official World Golf Ranking, he is now 559th.