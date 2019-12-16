search
HomeGolf NewsFernandez-Castano doubles down on Thunberg mockery

Golf News

Fernandez-Castano doubles down on Thunberg mockery

By Michael McEwan16 December, 2019
gonzalo fernandez-castano Greta Thunberg European Tour Twitter Controversy Q-SChool Race to Dubai
Gonzo Greta

Despite widespread criticsm, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano has doubled-down on his mockery of teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

Last week, the Spaniard - a seven-time winner on the European Tour – tweeted signing off on 2019 and singled out Thunberg as he detailed all of the flights he has taken this year.

Here’s what he posted…

Swedish 16-year-old Thunberg, who has Asperger's syndrome, was named TIME Magazine's "Person of the Year" earlier this week in recognition of her environmental campaigning - work that has seen her go toe-to-toe with US president Donald Trump.

Twitter users were quick to blast Fernandez-Castano, labelling him, amongst other things, ‘crass’.

• "Our friendship is over" - Pro blasts Reed

WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR

If you thought that might have made him think twice, you’d be wrong. On Saturday, he tweeted again…

He then followed that up with this…

Oh, and there was this extraordinary exchange with another follower…

• Reed blasted for making light of "cheating"

Fernandez-Castano finished 127th on the Race To Dubai in 2019 and was forced to go to Q-School in a bid to regain his playing privileges. However, he came up short there, finishing 91st.

Once ranked as high as 27th on the Official World Golf Ranking, he is now 559th.

