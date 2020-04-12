Field finalised for rescheduled Masters

With its new date locked-in, the rescheduled 2020 Masters just needs some players to take part.

Consider it done.

Less than 48 hours after it was announced that this year’s coronavirus-impacted tournament would be taking place in the week beginning November 9, the Augusta National Golf Club has confirmed the list of players that it will be inviting to take part.

A total of 96 players make up the field for the tournament, including all of those who should have been playing this week, plus any others – not otherwise exempt – who had made it into the top-50 on the Official World Golf Rankings when the standings were paused on March 20.

That means good news for four players, in particular: Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Christiaan Bezuidenhout – each of whom will make their Masters debuts this autumn – and former US Open champion Graeme McDowell, who will tee it up at Augusta National for the first time since 2016.

• 10 truths you need to know about The Masters

• Coronavirus: Where is golf banned in the USA?

No further changes to the field will take place between now and November and players who turn down the invitation will not be replaced.

In the event that all 96 invited players take part, this year’s field will include 26 rookies, six amateurs and 19 past champions.

Here’s a look at the field in full:

1. Masters champions (lifetime exemption)

Angel Cabrera, Fred Couples, Sergio Garcia, Trevor Immelman, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods

2. US Open champions (last five years)

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

3. Open champions (last five years)

Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson

4. PGA champions (last five years)

Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker

5. Players champions (last three years)

Si Woo Kim, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson

6. Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)

N/A

• Politician calls for courses to be opened to public

7. Current US Amateur winner and runner-up

James Augenstein (a), Andy Ogletree (a)

8. Current British Amateur champion

James Sugrue (a)

9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Yuxin Lin (a)

10. Current Latin America Amateur champion

Abel Gallegos (a)

11. Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

Lukas Michel (a)



12. Top 12 and ties from 2019 Masters

Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Justin Harding, Matt Kuchar, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

13. Top 4 and ties from 2019 US Open

Justin Rose, Chez Reavie

14. Top 4 and ties from 2019 Open

Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood

15. Top 4 and ties from 2019 US PGA Championship

Matt Wallace

• Sir Nick Faldo: The Masters & Me



16. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that offer full FedExCup point

Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan, Dylan Frittelli, Lanto Griffin, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Sung Kang, Andrew Landry, Nate Lashley, Marc Leishman, Sebastian Munoz, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, C.T. Pan, J.T. Poston, Cameron Smith, Nick Taylor, Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff

17. Qualifiers for 2019 Tour Championship

Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Kevin Kisner, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Brandt Snedeker

18. Top 50 from final Official World Golf Ranking of 2019

Byeong-Hun An, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin, Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira, Jazz Janewattananond, Victor Perez, Andrew Putnam, Erik van Rooyen, Bernd Wiesberger

19. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published after The Players Championship week

Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Graeme McDowell

