Golf News

Fife golf club offering FREE round to all NHS staff

By bunkered.co.uk26 April, 2020
Thornton Golf Club Golf in Fife Golf In Scotland coronavirus NHS Amateur Golf grassroots golf
A golf club in Fife has announced that, for the remainder of 2020, it is offering a free round of golf to all NHS workers.

Thornton Golf Club, near Glenrothes, has announced the move as a ‘thank you’ to frontline emergency care personnel who have been working tirelessly to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When the current government-ordered lockdown restrictions end – or at least ease such that golf can be played again – NHS staff will be invited to enjoy a complimentary round at the club, which celebrates its centenary in 2021.

To redeem their free round, staff are required to pre-book their tee time by calling 01592 771111 quoting ‘NHS’. They will then need to present their NHS staff ID on arrival for free round.

As an added extra, they will also be able to invite three guests to join them, who will be signed on to play at a subsidised ‘member’ rate.

Thornton Golf Club was founded in 1921 and moved to its current home four years later. Originally a nine-hole course, it was extended to 18 in 1975.

The track itself is proof that there is much more to golf in Fife than links. It is a sublime parkland course with gently-rolling terrain and tree-lined fairways, which presents an enjoyable challenge for golfers of all abilities. The last five holes are particularly memorable.

Located in the heart of Fife, it is just a 30-minute drive from both the Queensferry Crossing and the Tay Road Bridge just off the A92, with Kirkcaldy to the south and Glenrothes to the north.

To find out more, log-on to thorntongolf.com or call 01592 771111.

