Fifth player tests positive for COVID-19 on PGA Tour

Harris English has become the fifth PGA Tour pro to test positive for COVID-19.

The two-time PGA Tour winner received the diagnosis after undergoing a screening ahead of this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

English, 30, hoins Nick Watney, Cameron Champ, Denny McCarthy and Dylan Frittelli in testing positive for the coronavirus since the PGA Tour resumed following a three-month hiatus designed to mitigate the pandemic's spread on June 11.

Per tour guidelines, English has withdrawn from this week's tournament in Detroit and will now enter a period of self-isolation under CDC guidelines.

“While it’s disappointing to receive this news, as I feel healthy, I’m pleased that the new safety protocols we have in place worked this week,” said the American. “I fully supported the tour's new rule of not allowing anyone on the tournament grounds until testing negative, as protecting others in the field and everyone affiliated with the tournament and the community should be the No.1 priority as a result of a positive test.

"I appreciate the tour's support and I look forward to competing again after I’m fully recovered.”

English sat out last week's Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands having played in the opening two events of the PGA Tour's comeback. He missed the cut in the Charles Schwab Challenge before finishing in a tie for 17th in the RBC Heritage.

He's currently 27th on the FedEx Cup standings, with season-to-date earnings of $1,772,311.

