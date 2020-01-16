"Filthy!" - You have to see this shot from Eddie Pepperell

Regular visitors to bunkered.co.uk will know that we love a bit of "driver of the deck" action.



For example, remember Robert MacIntyre's effort at the Italian Open towards the end of last year?

We said back then that it would take something pretty special to top it.



Well, here it is.



In the first round of the first European Tour event of 2020, Eddie Pepperell has launched an early bid for 'Shot of the Year'.



Playing in the South African Open, at Randpark GC in Johannesburg, the 28-year-old Englishman found himself in the semi-rough off the tee on one of the par-5s on the course.



Watch what he did next...



Not a bad way to debut your brand new PING clubs and G410 Plus driver.

Fancy getting some of that for yourself? Check out our review of the PING G410 metalwoods, below...

