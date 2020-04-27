search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFires reported on greens at popular Scottish course

Golf News

Fires reported on greens at popular Scottish course

By bunkered.co.uk27 April, 2020
Cowglen Golf Club Golf in Glasgow Golf In Scotland coronavirus COVID-19 vandalism Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Cowglen 1

Cowglen is the latest golf club to be hit by vandals during the coronavirus lockdown.

The popular club, located on Glasgow's south-side, shared photos on social media of fire damage to its sixth, 13th and 14th greens.

The vandalism was discovered by greenkeepers when they reported for work this morning. it believed that the incidents took place sometime on Sunday evening. 

• Scottish Golf offers 25% affiliation fee rebate

• Fife club offers free golf to NHS staff

• Prince Andrew's junior golf event AXED!

The matter has been reported to the police. Anybody with any information should contact the club in the first instance.

Cowglen is just the latest in a string of golf clubs to have been targeted by vandals since restrictions designed to contain the spread of COVID-19 were introduced by the UK government on March 23.

6th, 14th and 15th Greens this morning after having fires set on them. It is likely that this took place sometime on...

Posted by Cowglen Golf Club Pro Shop on Monday, 27 April 2020

The Bishopbriggs Golf Club, to the north of Glasgow, issued a statement last week calling for the public to be respectful of its course during the lockdown after reports of damage. 

Another Glasgow club, Crow Wood, has also reported incidents of vandalism, whilst Nairn Golf Club, on the Moray coast, has been hit, too.

Earlier today, former Ryder Cup host venue Walton Heath shared video footage of motorcyclists churning up its turf over the weekend. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Cowglen Golf Club

Related Articles - Golf in Glasgow

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - vandalism

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Could this be the date UK golf courses re-open?
CANCELLED! - Fresh blow for European Tour as another event goes
PGA Tour announces major change for this season
WATCH - Thomas Bjorn shanks chip & smashes window
Brandel Chamblee bites back at criticism from Butch Harmon

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow