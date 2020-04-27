Fires reported on greens at popular Scottish course

Cowglen is the latest golf club to be hit by vandals during the coronavirus lockdown.

The popular club, located on Glasgow's south-side, shared photos on social media of fire damage to its sixth, 13th and 14th greens.

The vandalism was discovered by greenkeepers when they reported for work this morning. it believed that the incidents took place sometime on Sunday evening.

• Scottish Golf offers 25% affiliation fee rebate

• Fife club offers free golf to NHS staff

• Prince Andrew's junior golf event AXED!

The matter has been reported to the police. Anybody with any information should contact the club in the first instance.

Cowglen is just the latest in a string of golf clubs to have been targeted by vandals since restrictions designed to contain the spread of COVID-19 were introduced by the UK government on March 23.

6th, 14th and 15th Greens this morning after having fires set on them. It is likely that this took place sometime on... Posted by Cowglen Golf Club Pro Shop on Monday, 27 April 2020

The Bishopbriggs Golf Club, to the north of Glasgow, issued a statement last week calling for the public to be respectful of its course during the lockdown after reports of damage.

Another Glasgow club, Crow Wood, has also reported incidents of vandalism, whilst Nairn Golf Club, on the Moray coast, has been hit, too.

Earlier today, former Ryder Cup host venue Walton Heath shared video footage of motorcyclists churning up its turf over the weekend.