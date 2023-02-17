search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsFirst four LIV Golf teams announced

Golf News

First four LIV Golf teams announced

By Lewis Fraser16 February, 2023
LIV Golf Mito Pereira Sebastian Munoz
Liv Golf Flag

With the start of the LIV Golf season coming up next week, the league has begun to announce its teams.

The first four teams were announced last night, with the 4 Aces GC, Majesticks GC, Smash GC and Torque GC’s line-ups now confirmed.

• DP World official calls for LIV Golf "truce"

• Tiger Masters odds revealed

Here’s how the teams are shaping up, including two long-rumoured new additions to the Saudi-backed golf league.

Mito Periera and Sebastian Munoz, both of whom were long-rumoured to be joining LIV Golf, have joined Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC. They join Spaniard David Puig in the side. 

As well as that, Peter Uihlein has replaced Talor Gooch in the 4 Aces GC team, with Gooch's next move not yet known. 

Majesticks GC features three captains, with Stenson, Westwood and Poulter all listed as a captain in the all-European line-up. 

On Smash GC, Brooks Koepka will captain a team which includes his brother, Chase, as well as Jason Kokrak and Matthew Wolff.

LIV Golf 2023 teams

More teams to be added as they are announced.

4 Aces GC

Dustin Johnson (Captain) 

Patrick Reed

Peter Uihlein

Pat Perez

Majesticks GC

Henrik Stenson (Captain)

Ian Poulter (Captain)

Lee Westwood (Captain)

Sam Horsfield 

• 13 big names not yet in The Masters field

Smash GC

Brooks Koepka (Captain)

Matthew Wolff

Jason Kokrak

Chase Koepka

Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann (Captain)

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira 

David Puig

The rest of the teams will be announced later this week, with Cleeks GC, Crushers GC, Fireballs GC and Ripper GC set to announce on Thursday. The remaining teams, Hyflyers GC, Iron Heads GC, RangeGoats GC and Stinger GC will be announced on Friday.

The 2023 LIV Golf League is scheduled to get underway at El Camaleon GC, Mexico, on February 24-26.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Mito Pereira

Related Articles - Sebastian Munoz

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Billy Horschel has “scrapped” swing changes after months of work
Boost for Coul Links as hotel permission granted
Thomas Pieters explains shock LIV Golf switch
US PGA Championship makes decision on LIV golfers
Ernie Els hits out at LIV Golf's South African contingent

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
See all videos right arrow