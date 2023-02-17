First four LIV Golf teams announced

With the start of the LIV Golf season coming up next week, the league has begun to announce its teams.

The first four teams were announced last night, with the 4 Aces GC, Majesticks GC, Smash GC and Torque GC’s line-ups now confirmed.

Here’s how the teams are shaping up, including two long-rumoured new additions to the Saudi-backed golf league.

Mito Periera and Sebastian Munoz, both of whom were long-rumoured to be joining LIV Golf, have joined Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC. They join Spaniard David Puig in the side.

As well as that, Peter Uihlein has replaced Talor Gooch in the 4 Aces GC team, with Gooch's next move not yet known.

Majesticks GC features three captains, with Stenson, Westwood and Poulter all listed as a captain in the all-European line-up.

On Smash GC, Brooks Koepka will captain a team which includes his brother, Chase, as well as Jason Kokrak and Matthew Wolff.

LIV Golf 2023 teams

More teams to be added as they are announced.

4 Aces GC

Dustin Johnson (Captain)

Patrick Reed

Peter Uihlein

Pat Perez

Majesticks GC

Henrik Stenson (Captain)

Ian Poulter (Captain)

Lee Westwood (Captain)

Sam Horsfield

Smash GC

Brooks Koepka (Captain)

Matthew Wolff

Jason Kokrak

Chase Koepka

Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann (Captain)

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira

David Puig

The rest of the teams will be announced later this week, with Cleeks GC, Crushers GC, Fireballs GC and Ripper GC set to announce on Thursday. The remaining teams, Hyflyers GC, Iron Heads GC, RangeGoats GC and Stinger GC will be announced on Friday.

The 2023 LIV Golf League is scheduled to get underway at El Camaleon GC, Mexico, on February 24-26.