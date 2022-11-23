FIRST LOOK: Augusta National's new 13th hole revealed!

It’s done!

One of golf’s most iconic holes will have a different look from now on.

Azalea, the par-5 13th at Augusta, has been lengthened – and thanks to new photos from our friends at Eureka Earth, we can see the finished product.

The move by Augusta to lengthen the hole comes off the back of several years of criticism.

At just 510 yards, the bigger hitters were able to cut the corner and leave themselves a wedge into the green. Even those not blessed with huge distance had comfortable iron shots in.

But it appears that won’t be the case. Previous photos shared by the Augusta-based aerial imaging service showed work on a new tee box under way.

Now the fresh pictures have revealed how it will look when the world’s best players descend for the Masters in the spring.

It is Finished… 💚⛳️



Augusta National has finally extended the 13th hole. 🌺



No. 13 - Azalea - Par: 5



1934 yardage: 480

2022 yardage: 510

2023 yardage: ???



It's not known exactly how much the hole has been lengthened by as no official confirmation has yet come from Augusta.

It’s not known exactly how much the hole has been lengthened by as no official confirmation has yet come from Augusta.

However, it’s estimated to be around 50 yards.

The new tee box is so far back it is on land which used to be the ninth fairway of Augusta Country Club before ANGC bought the land as part of an expansion.

Bosses at Augusta – including current chairman Fred Ridley – have been vocal about the impact advances in driving distances have had on the hole.

It was previously altered in 2002, with the tee moved back 25 yards to “Tiger-proof” the hole.

The 11th and 15th holes were both lengthened prior to the 2022 tournament, won by Scottie Scheffler.