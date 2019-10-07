search
FIRST LOOK! Images released of Italy's 2022 Ryder Cup course

Golf News

FIRST LOOK! Images released of Italy's 2022 Ryder Cup course

07 October, 2019
The European Tour has released new photos of the 2022 Ryder Cup course in Italy – and it looks stunning!

Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, on the outskirts of Rome, will stage the 44th edition of the biennial match from September 30 to October 2, 2022.

It will be the first time that the clash has been staged in Italy, the country following England, Scotland, Spain, Ireland, Wales and France as European nations to host the contest between Europe and the United States.

Marco Simone is currently undergoing an extensive renovation programme in preparation for hosting golf’s greatest team contest, having been awarded the rights to host the match in 2015.

Since that announcement, very little has been seen or heard of the course. Indeed, these new graphics, released ahead of this week’s Italian Open, offer the first glimpse of what the course will look like when it welcomes some of the world’s leading golfers in three years’ time.

Marco Simone
Marco Simone 2

These holes are part of nine constructed since last September and they are now in the growing phase, with the overall project set to enter its second phase this week.

This second phase comprises the construction of the remaining nine holes with work due to be completed by May 2020, allowing growing to take place over that summer. Alongside the work to the course, the clubhouse and practice facilities will also be fully refurbished, to allow Marco Simone to host the Italian Open in autumn 2021.

Marco Simone 3

European Golf Design is responsible for the redesign project, creating a world-class golf course inside the ropes, in addition to a purpose-built venue outside the ropes to allow spectators to view the 2022 Ryder Cup from as many natural vantage points as possible.  

Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup director, said: “The success of Francesco Molinari at last year’s Ryder Cup, alongside his Open Championship and Race to Dubai victories, has been a huge boost for golf in Italy. Interest continues to build and today’s announcement of the dates is another significant milestone in the country’s journey to hosting its first Ryder Cup.”

GONE! Glasgow course is latest to close its doors
North-East club facing “challenging financial position”
