Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has today confirmed that the country is moving to Phase 1 of its four-step route map for easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions - paving the way for golf to resume.

From tomorrow, courses around the country will be allowed to open for play for the first time since the measures were introduced on March 23.

Important measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will, however, be in place. More detailed guidance on what those measures can be found here.

The First Minister announced the easing of restrictions as a result of a "sustained and unmistakable" downward trend in the spread of the virus over a number of week, although she sounded a note of caution, saying "we have limited room for manoeuvre" and adding that people should continue to stay at home as much as possible.

"The virus is still out there," she said. "Lockdown is being modified slightly, but it is not over."

The decision to reopen Scottish courses is a welcome boost to the country's golfers, who have had to watch on enviously as courses in England, Wales and Ireland have resumed play in recent weeks.

In a statement, Scottish Golf welcomed the news, saying: "We know that this confirmation will be well received by all of our members and will have a positive impact on the physical and mental health of golfers across Scotland in the days and weeks ahead.

"We hope everyone enjoys returning to the fairways and would encourage all golfers to familiarise themselves with the current guidance to ensure we can all return to playing the game safely.