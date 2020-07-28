search
First Nigerian to play on LET thrilled by Ladies Scottish Open chance

Golf News

First Nigerian to play on LET thrilled by Ladies Scottish Open chance

By Michael McEwan28 July, 2020
Georgia Oboh Ladies Scottish Open Ladies European Tour women's golf Tour News the renaissance Gemma Dryburgh
Georgia Oboh

Georgia Oboh has spoken of her delight at receiving a sponsor’s invite to play in next month’s Ladies Scottish Open.

Oboh, 19, will join a star-studded line-up at The Renaissance as the Ladies European Tour emerges from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus from August 13-16.

The first Nigerian to win her LET card, Oboh was invited byAberdeen Standard Investments both in recognition of what she has achieved in her short pro career to date, as well as to provide inspiration and opportunities for the next generation of talented female golfers.

• Tiny Scots island is home to UK's longest golf hole

• VisitScotland launches new golf tourism campaign

“I’m really grateful to receive this invitation into such an important event on the LET and LPGA,” said Oboh. “I have been working very hard to be ready to play amongst so many of the world’s best players and I think it will give me invaluable experience as I work towards achieving my dream of being the first Nigerian to win on the professional golf circuit.”

Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh – a back-to-back winner on the Rose Ladies Series in recent weeks – also received an invite to play in the tournament.

Jill Maxwell, the Head of Brand Activation at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: “We are thrilled to welcome both Gemma and Georgia into the Ladies Scottish Open field. Gemma has been in great form of late and inviting Georgia, as one of the highest ranked African golfers, helps to provide an opportunity for the development of talent.

• Union blasted over junior's disqualification

• Historic amateur event WILL go ahead this year

“As a global sponsor, we want to use our platform to ensure that golf, as a sport, is increasingly accessible to everyone. Both Gemma and Georgia are great role models, paving the way for others from all backgrounds to achieve their dreams too.”

Paul Bush, Director of Events at VisitScotland, added: “The field for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open is extremely exciting with a good array of Scottish talent competing alongside a very strong international contingent. Both Gemma and Georgia are great additions and we look forward to welcoming them to East Lothian.”

