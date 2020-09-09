FIRST PICS! New Titleist TSi2 and TSi3 drivers surface

Like Titleist clubs? Then you’re going to love this.

Pictures of the brand’s new drivers have surfaced online – and they look stunning!

In a tweet posted on the main Titleist Twitter account, the company shared the first photos of the TSi2 and TSi3 drivers.

The same post confirmed that Titleist tour reps will be kicking off the seeding and validation process for the new clubs on tour at this week’s Safeway Open on the PGA Tour and the Portugal Masters on the European Tour.



Tour Launch Alert: New Titleist TSi Drivers.



Titleist Tour reps are kicking off the seeding and validation process for the new TSi2 and TSi3 as they make their tour debut tomorrow at the @SafewayOpen and @mastersportugal. #ItsATitleistpic.twitter.com/89re1Q9Ivm — Titleist (@Titleist) September 6, 2020

Titleist staffer Ian Poulter has already got his hands on the new gear and shared pictures of them on his Instagram Story…

Titleist have yet to reveal any of the features, benefits and tech behind the new clubs but, at first glance, it would look as though the TSi2 is likely to be the more forgiving of the two models, with its stationary back weight similar to the TS2.

The TSi3, by comparison, looks to be a more adjustable option with what would seem to be a moveable weight positioned towards the rear of the sole, presumably at the expense of the SureFit CG tech.

Both clubs look to have retained the SureFit hosel tech.

Aesthetically, they’re both very striking, trading on the black/white/red/chrome colour palette that has become such a strong staple of Titleist products.

We look forward to sharing more information on these impressive-looking drivers as and when we have it.