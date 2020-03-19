search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFirst tour pro tests positive for coronavirus

Golf News

First tour pro tests positive for coronavirus

By Michael McEwan19 March, 2020
coronavirus COVID-19 victor lange PGA Tour Latinoamérica PGA Tour Tour News
Coronavirus And Golf

The first known case of a professional golfer testing positive for coronavirus has been confirmed. 

The PGA Tour has announced that Victor Lange, a 26-year-old South Africa who plays on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica, has contracted COVID-19.

Lange, who turned pro in 2016 and played collegiate golf at Louisiana Tech University, was tested on Sunday and received his diagnosis on Tuesday.

• Harrington open to 'fan-free' Ryder Cup

• Almost half of Europe's courses are CLOSED!

• Tiger Woods breaks silence on COVID-19

“In speaking with Victor, thankfully, he has no symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery,” said the tour. “We have offered our support as he recovers under quarantine and with medical supervision at his home in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Victor has relayed his gratitude toward fellow players and fans who have offered words of concern and encouragement.”

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

Lange has made only one start on the development tour this year, finishing in a tie for 51st in the Estrella del Mar Open in Mexico just under a fortnight ago. 

• Augusta National closed until further notice

• US PGA Championship postponed

• PGA Tour cancels four more events

Like all PGA Tour sanctioned circuits, the PGA Tour Latinoamérica is currently in full lockdown as a result of the pandemic. 

Five of its tournaments - the Buenos Aires Championship, Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational, ABierto OSDE del Centro, as well as the Itau Abierto de Chile and the Puerto Plata Open - have all been cancelled. 

Its next scheduled event is the Banco del Pacifico Open in Ecuador from May 14-17.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - PGA Tour Latinoamérica

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
play button
COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?
Cobra
play button
Dumbarnie Links - THE FIRST REVIEW!
Dumbarnie Links
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Matt Wallace reveals regret over caddie incident
Top Scottish club "might not survive" corona crisis
School of Golf: History (Lesson 3)
Coronavirus: Can UK greenkeepers still go to work?
Report: 2020 Olympic Games to be CALLED OFF

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow