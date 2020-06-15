search
First UK golf club closure confirmed following COVID-19 lockdown

Golf News

First UK golf club closure confirmed following COVID-19 lockdown

By Michael McEwan12 June, 2020
Magnolia Park Golf Club Closures Golf in England Amateur Golf grassroots golf COVID-19 coronavirus
Magnolia Park

A popular golf club in Buckinghamshire has announced that it is to close permanently, just weeks after reopening following the lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Magnolia Park Golf & Country Club in Aylesbury is believed to be the first golf club in the country to go to the wall as a result of COVID-19.

It will cease trading on July 31, with socially-distanced golf still permissible until then.

Rory McIlroy weighs in on racial injustice

Gary Player wins $5m lawsuit against his SON

In a statement, Magnolia Park Trading said: “Taking account of on-going Coronavirus restrictions, and the long-term repercussions for the hotel business, the owner has confirmed that both the hotel and golf course will then remain closed until further notice and plans will commence for the redevelopment of the hotel and grounds.

“The decision to close the hotel, which changed ownership in July 2019, comes after careful consideration and consultation, including a detailed review of the long-term strategic options for the property. Any redevelopment will be respectful and sympathetic to its neighbours and the surrounding countryside.”

Major change announced for 2020 Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm discusses 'experiences' with racism

The golf course at Magnolia Park was designed by Jonathan Gaunt and opened for play in 1999.

Four golf clubs in Ireland have already closed their doors amidst the pandemic. Killorglin closed at the end of March after 28 years in operation, with Castleisland going the same way. However, there are reportedly plans to amalgamate the two clubs.

Castle Barna Golf Club and Water Rock Golf Course have also been shut for good.

