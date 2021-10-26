search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFirstPoint USA appoints former Scottish Golf man Duncan

Golf News

FirstPoint USA appoints former Scottish Golf man Duncan

By bunkered.co.uk19 October, 2021
FirstPoint USA Ross Duncan Andrew Kean Golf In Scotland Scottish news
Ross Duncan First Point Usa

US sports scholarship agency FirstPoint USA has appointed Ross Duncan as Chief Commercial Officer as part of a recruitment phase as it ramps up international growth plans.

With more than 20 years of experience in sports marketing, Duncan joins FirstPoint having built up his own golf marketing consultancy over the past 18 months, following a successful career with Scottish Golf where he held roles both as Marketing Director and Development Director. He had previously worked as Brand Manager for Sunderland Football Club and Sponsorship Activation Manager for Whyte & Mackay.  

In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Duncan will develop and implement all commercial and marketing strategies, driving revenue, market penetration and building partnerships, with responsibility for overseeing all domestic and international revenue channels.  

• McIlroy secures landmark 20th PGA Tour title

• Former PGA Tour pro has leg amputated

“Having developed a career within sport, I wanted to stay within the industry and for the opportunity to join a fast-growing, ambitious company with global aspirations, with the added benefit of supporting talented young sportsmen and women, was hugely appealing,” said Duncan.  

“I’d had previous dealings with FirstPoint USA who had been a sponsor of Scottish Golf during my time there, so had maintained a keen interest in the company’s development. I am looking forward to playing a part in our continued growth as we explore new markets and opportunities. It is a dynamic team and one which I’m very excited to be a part of.” 

Founded in 2001, FirstPoint has for 20 years supported young-student athletes, initially from the UK but now across the world, in securing sought-after athletic scholarships with more than 2,500 US colleges, including former Masters champion Danny Willett and US-based Scottish golfer Russell Knox.  

“I’m thrilled that Ross has joined the growing team here at FirstPoint to help us drive our next phase of growth, with a real emphasis on increasing our international reach through strategic partnerships and commercial opportunities,” said FirstPoint founder Andrew Kean. 

• Women's golf is "neglected" says Player

• Jason Day opens up on recent struggles

“He brings a wealth of experience with his strong sporting background, most notably in golf and football, which will benefit not only the young people and families we support, but our partners and staff too.”  

FirstPoint USA, a UCFB company, is proudly headquartered in Glasgow with international offices in Manchester, London, Shanghai, Dubai and Melbourne.   

To find out more, visit firstpointusa.com  

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
YOUR NEW WINTER RANGE ROUTINE | 5 tips to improve your golf over winter
Ping
play button
IS IT TIME TO ORDER NEW WEDGES? - TaylorMade MG3 review
TaylorMade
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO FLUSH YOUR IRONS | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
play button
DO THE TAYLORMADE P790 IRONS LIVE UP TO THE HYPE?
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Greg Norman to lead new professional golf tour venture
Report: Turnberry lined up to stage Saudi Golf League event
Twitter account linked to Patrick Reed makes "smear" claim
PGA Tour fails to fill field for this week's tournament
Man's body recovered from golf course lake

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t shorten your backswing
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
See all videos right arrow