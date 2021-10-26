FirstPoint USA appoints former Scottish Golf man Duncan

US sports scholarship agency FirstPoint USA has appointed Ross Duncan as Chief Commercial Officer as part of a recruitment phase as it ramps up international growth plans.

With more than 20 years of experience in sports marketing, Duncan joins FirstPoint having built up his own golf marketing consultancy over the past 18 months, following a successful career with Scottish Golf where he held roles both as Marketing Director and Development Director. He had previously worked as Brand Manager for Sunderland Football Club and Sponsorship Activation Manager for Whyte & Mackay.

In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Duncan will develop and implement all commercial and marketing strategies, driving revenue, market penetration and building partnerships, with responsibility for overseeing all domestic and international revenue channels.



“Having developed a career within sport, I wanted to stay within the industry and for the opportunity to join a fast-growing, ambitious company with global aspirations, with the added benefit of supporting talented young sportsmen and women, was hugely appealing,” said Duncan.

“I’d had previous dealings with FirstPoint USA who had been a sponsor of Scottish Golf during my time there, so had maintained a keen interest in the company’s development. I am looking forward to playing a part in our continued growth as we explore new markets and opportunities. It is a dynamic team and one which I’m very excited to be a part of.”

Founded in 2001, FirstPoint has for 20 years supported young-student athletes, initially from the UK but now across the world, in securing sought-after athletic scholarships with more than 2,500 US colleges, including former Masters champion Danny Willett and US-based Scottish golfer Russell Knox.

“I’m thrilled that Ross has joined the growing team here at FirstPoint to help us drive our next phase of growth, with a real emphasis on increasing our international reach through strategic partnerships and commercial opportunities,” said FirstPoint founder Andrew Kean.



“He brings a wealth of experience with his strong sporting background, most notably in golf and football, which will benefit not only the young people and families we support, but our partners and staff too.”

FirstPoint USA, a UCFB company, is proudly headquartered in Glasgow with international offices in Manchester, London, Shanghai, Dubai and Melbourne.

To find out more, visit firstpointusa.com