Five big names missing from the FedEx Cup playoffs

The PGA Tour’s regular season is over. For those who finished outside the top-125 on the FedEx Cup rankings, the season is over completely.



Kevin Kisner clinched the last event of the regular season as he came out the other side of a record-breaking six-man playoff for victory at the Wyndham Championship.

This week, for the PGA Tour’s top-125 players, it’s onto the Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Course for the first FedEx Cup event.

• Fowler dejected as season ends early

• Major changes coming to world rankings

However, there’s going to be some notable names missing from the field. Let’s take a look at some of golf’s household names who won’t be featuring.

Justin Rose

Justin Rose finished the season at the 126th spot, an excruciating one place outside of the overall cutline. Believe it or not, the 41-year-old had to make a par on the final hole to get himself in the top-125. Unfortunately for Rose, he missed the five foot par putt by an inch to finish with a bogey and ended up at the 126th spot.

Rickie Fowler

It’s been a pretty dismal season for Rickie Fowler. On top of not making the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in his career, the American failed to qualify for the Masters or US Open for the first time since 2010. Fowler settled for a 134th place finish on the PGA Tour this season with just a single top-10 finish to show for his efforts.

• Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility



Tommy Fleetwood

Europe’s Ryder Cup star and world No. 38 Tommy Fleetwood had a PGA Tour season to forget. He might have missed only four of 18 cuts on the PGA Tour this season, but he had just four top-25s. Despite distinguishing himself in Europe, Fleetwood has struggled across the pond and has yet to win on the PGA Tour in 88 starts.



Will Zalatoris

This man misses out on the playoffs thanks to a bizarre set of circumstances rather than through poor performances. Currently ranked No.29 in the world, Zalatoris, who posted two top-10 finishes at majors this year, will be sitting out the playoffs due to rules surrounding his temporary PGA Tour membership.

No FedExCup points have been offered to the 25-year-old since he is not a full-time PGA Tour member. He had to win an event to secure permanent membership status, which unfortunately he couldn’t. Fear not, he’s almost definitely going to be back next season as he has secured a place as a full-time member on the PGA Tour for 2022.

• LPGA star calls for slow play crackdown



Jason Dufner

Jason Dufner closed with a 63 on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship to tie for 24th, but it was only his 15th made cut in 29 starts this season and just his second top-25 finish. Dufner won the Memorial in 2017, but that was his last win and an average season has had him on the slide. A 154th place finish ensures Dufner misses out on the FedEx Cup and he currently doesn’t have a PGA Tour card for next year either.