search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFive-mile restrictions for Scottish golfers to be lifted tomorrow

Golf News

Five-mile restrictions for Scottish golfers to be lifted tomorrow

By Michael McEwan02 July, 2020
Scottish Golf first minister Nicola Sturgeon Amateur Golf grassroots new Golf Clubs COVID-19 coronavirus
Scottish Golf Flag

Scottish Golf has announced that travel restrictions imposed on the country’s golfers will be lifted from tomorrow, following the latest coronavirus update from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier today.

The removal of the five-mile limitation is one of the key takeaways from the updated Phase 2 guidance as Scotland continues to transition through its route map out of lockdown.

This will apply nationwide, with the exceptions exception of Annan, Gretna, Dumfries, Langholm and Canonbie, where the travel restriction remains in place.

Toilet facilities will also be allowed to re-open tomorrow subject to the implementation of appropriate hygiene routines.

From Monday, July 6, outdoor hospitality can recommence subject to maintaining physical distancing and appropriate hygiene routines, with face coverings mandatory in professional shops as of Friday, July 10.

• Paul Lawrie launches new Scottish pro tour

• Players to face longest hole in golf this week

• Olesen breaks silence as he returns to course

For the time being, there is no change in stance on the playing of competitive golf, with only internal club competitions permitted. This decision is based on the continuing premise that golf in Scotland is operating under an “extension of exercise” and not a “return to sport”.

“While we do not have any set date for Open competitions, Elite Amateur or indeed Professional events, we do want to be as open and transparent as we possibly can to allow our stakeholders to assess any plans they may currently have in place,” said a Scottish Golf spokesperson. “At present, it is not currently envisaged that these type of events will return for some time yet.

“As with all of Scottish Golf’s guidance during the extension to exercise, this will be subject to change and will require final sign off from Government. Scottish Golf will continue to keep all clubs and tournament organisers updated via our dedicated COVID-19 webpage.

“In the meantime, we ask all of our member clubs and tournament organisers utilising facilities affiliated to Scottish Golf to adhere to this mandatory regulation on competitive golf by ensuring that they are not operating any competitive events which allow non-members of the club to take part.”

• R&A Clubhouse to undergo huge revamp

• Could you stomach Bryson's daily diet?

In anticipation of the wider re-opening of indoor hospitality venues, including clubhouses, on July 15, Scottish Golf has prepared a readiness guide to assist you with preparations.

“As with all of Scottish Golf’s guidance, this is subject to change and will require final sign off from Government,” added the spokesperson. “This will not happen until nearer the time and we will continue to keep our clubs updated as and when we have further information available on this aspect.” 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Nicola Sturgeon

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Cocky amateur ROASTED by LPGA stars for ridiculous tweet
Gemma Dryburgh makes history with Rose Ladies Series win
Fourball golf allowed to resume in Scotland
Tiger Woods announces comeback date
Trio to tee it up this week - despite testing POSITIVE for COVID

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow