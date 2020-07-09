Scottish Golf has announced that travel restrictions imposed on the country’s golfers will be lifted from tomorrow, following the latest coronavirus update from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier today.

The removal of the five-mile limitation is one of the key takeaways from the updated Phase 2 guidance as Scotland continues to transition through its route map out of lockdown.

This will apply nationwide, with the exceptions exception of Annan, Gretna, Dumfries, Langholm and Canonbie, where the travel restriction remains in place.

Toilet facilities will also be allowed to re-open tomorrow subject to the implementation of appropriate hygiene routines.

From Monday, July 6, outdoor hospitality can recommence subject to maintaining physical distancing and appropriate hygiene routines, with face coverings mandatory in professional shops as of Friday, July 10.

For the time being, there is no change in stance on the playing of competitive golf, with only internal club competitions permitted. This decision is based on the continuing premise that golf in Scotland is operating under an “extension of exercise” and not a “return to sport”.

“While we do not have any set date for Open competitions, Elite Amateur or indeed Professional events, we do want to be as open and transparent as we possibly can to allow our stakeholders to assess any plans they may currently have in place,” said a Scottish Golf spokesperson. “At present, it is not currently envisaged that these type of events will return for some time yet.



“As with all of Scottish Golf’s guidance during the extension to exercise, this will be subject to change and will require final sign off from Government. Scottish Golf will continue to keep all clubs and tournament organisers updated via our dedicated COVID-19 webpage.

“In the meantime, we ask all of our member clubs and tournament organisers utilising facilities affiliated to Scottish Golf to adhere to this mandatory regulation on competitive golf by ensuring that they are not operating any competitive events which allow non-members of the club to take part.”

In anticipation of the wider re-opening of indoor hospitality venues, including clubhouses, on July 15, Scottish Golf has prepared a readiness guide to assist you with preparations.

“As with all of Scottish Golf’s guidance, this is subject to change and will require final sign off from Government,” added the spokesperson. “This will not happen until nearer the time and we will continue to keep our clubs updated as and when we have further information available on this aspect.”