Fleetwood tips former world no.1 for Ryder Cup spot

Tommy Fleetwood believes that Lee Westwood still has it all to offer despite missing out on the previous Ryder Cup in 2018.



Westwood picked up his first win of the decade in his first start of the year at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week, revealing afterwards that he would “love to play another Ryder Cup”.

Now, speaking ahead of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, world no.10 Fleetwood, who won all four of his matches at the 2018 Ryder Cup with Francesco Molinari, has fired a message of support Westwood’s way.

• “We are not robots,” says Garcia on 2019 flare-ups

“There's no reason why he wouldn't be on the Ryder Cup Team,” said Fleetwood. “I think we'd all love to be there. As a player, I think he's got a lot to give.”

“It's going to be something people talk about now that he's won the first event of the year, and I actually thought he would be on the Ryder Cup Team about six months ago. I think he's been playing consistently really, really well for a year and a half, two years, and with a win, I don't see any reason why he wouldn't be on the team.”



• Gleneagles raided by thieves

Westwood who has played in ten Ryder Cups since 1997 featured as a vice captain in 2018 at Le Golf National and Fleetwood revealed how his presence was crucial for Team Europe.



• Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

“I loved having him around. He was the vice that was around me for two or three rounds, and he had a very calming influence. I guess when you've been there for ten, you're pretty used to it and he knows what he's doing.”

After a T2 finish last week, 29-year-old Fleetwood has recorded a second place finish on both of his last starts in the United Arab Emirates but is refusing to become disheartened by not getting over the finish line.



• Puma unleashes new PWRADAPT CAGE shoe range

“I'm not going to crumble at this at the moment. The great thing is that I'm there or thereabouts and if I can keep going that often enough and keep doing the same things, eventually it will be my turn.”