Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s no secret that food and drink prices have history at the PGA Championship.

Fans at Oak Hill last year called the prices a ‘disgrace’, with certain items reaching up to $20.

One spectator even went viral when he was struck by an errant tee shot from Joel Dahmen to which he was gifted $100 by the American.

“Shoutout to @Joel_Dahmen for hitting my calf with a tee shot today,” Caleb Maguire posted on X. “He then pulls out a crispy $100 bill and says, “I got your beers today.”

Of course, it turned out Caleb wouldn’t have got much change from five drinks.

And fans can expect much of the same this year at the PGA Championship, as prices at Valhalla Golf Club are set to dent some wallets.

Reported by the Louisville Courier-Journal, a price list seen on Friday shows that a hot dog will cost $8, and a cheeseburger will cost $15.

To put that into context, a burger will be ten times more expensive than a sandwich at Augusta National for the Masters last month.

Meanwhile, attendees will see tents selling alcoholic beverages including Michelob Ultra for $14, premium beer for $15 and a seltzer for $15.

• PGA Championship – Round 1 tee times

• Scheffler set for PGA Championship after birth of son

Other food and drink options will be available around the course, and one executive chef told the paper that he expects food to be snapped up.

The quality of food will “make for a better day,” chef Ed Milan said. “People are going to be hungry.

“Everything is fresh. When you go up to the concession stand, there will be people grilling hamburgers fresh. Nothing is frozen.”

The chef team at the PGA Championship expects to sell more than 100,000 burgers throughout the tournament.

Some fans will have access to free food and drink items, though, thanks to a relatively new ticket called ‘Championship+’.

Ticket-holders can enter “as many times as they like” and it includes one entree item, one snack item, and one non-alcoholic beverage per entry into a concession venue.

The PGA rolled out the system in recent years and Eric Babcook, general manager of PGA of America Championships for the Patina Restaurant Group, explained the ‘unique’ offering.

• Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife Erica

• PGA Championship: When and where to watch on TV

“This is the largest all-inclusive event in the world,” he said. “When you go to a concession stand, you’re not pulling out your wallet,” Babcook said.

“The idea is that you come in, you grab a soda or water, you grab a burger and you come back as many times as you want. There’s no gimmicks here.”

A week at the PGA Championship is set to be even more costly when you factor in soaring accommodation prices, too.

Data from USBets.com highlighted the average prices of a 3-nights stay for two people near Valhalla during the PGA Championship compared to the weeks after the championship.

When combining Airbnb and Booking.com figures, the average price for a stay was up over 180% from the week before the championship to May 16-19.

On average, it would cost $2,301 during the championship, but only $813 from May 9-12.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.