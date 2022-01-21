search
Gear

NEW FOR '22

FootJoy extends popular Premiere Series and Traditions ranges

By Jamie Hall20 January, 2022
FootJoy FJ FootJoy Premiere Series​ FootJoy Field FootJoy Traditions Shoes New Gear
20210427 Footjoy Abraham Ancer Hamilton 12803

FootJoy has revealed new spikeless designs for 2022 – featuring a nod to the brand’s very beginnings.

Last year we saw FootJoy launch its classically-styled Premier Series of shoes to near universal acclaim.   

For 2022, the brand is bringing a new model to table, named after Fred Field, one of its founders.

• COBRA's ‘fast and forgiving’ LTDx fairways & hybrids

It has produced a classic design to complement the rest of the Premiere Series, the most popular footwear at each of the four majors.   

FootJoy says the new Premiere Series Field is “infused with performance innovation”, including an all-new VersaTrax+ spikeless sole.   

The anti-channeling tread pattern is engineered to provide grip for any lie or angle, providing total traction coverage and reducing the chance of slips.

Fj 53986 05

VersaTrax+ utilises multiple TPU compounds to grip any surface – a harder TPU for on-course grip and a softer TPU for traction on harder surfaces. 

Its all-new blucher construction upper has been crafted Pittard’s to provide an enhanced fit with more volume within the in-step, whilst an OrtholiteEcoPlushFitBed delivers super-soft and comfortable underfoot cushioning. 

• FootJoy launches new FUEL shoes

Alongside the Field, the brand has also announced new additions to its popular Traditions range.   

New to the men’s range is an all-new upper with distinct long-wing detailing, whilst FJ extends the widely popular women’s range with an elegant, toe-capped design, to offer a lightweight ride with traditional flair.   

Fj 97914 04

“The Premiere Series launch truly resonated with golfers looking for a classic design with modern performance benefits. The addition of the Field, a clean, classic spikeless offering, will only benefit the range with greater choice,” said Guy Smith, product manager for FJ Footwear.   

“Undoubtedly the excitement around Premiere Series has supported the modern classic story and FJ Traditions’ own popularity affirms the category’s revival.

• Callaway continues pro signing spree

“The new designs provide unique, authentic, traditional flair at a competitive price. It’s an exciting shoe and one we hope will once again be a popular choice for golfers this year.”   

Available: January 20
Prices: Premiere Series Field - £169.99, Traditions - £119.99 (men’s), £99.99 (women’s) 

