FootJoy extends popular Premiere Series and Traditions ranges

FootJoy has revealed new spikeless designs for 2022 – featuring a nod to the brand’s very beginnings.

Last year we saw FootJoy launch its classically-styled Premier Series of shoes to near universal acclaim.

For 2022, the brand is bringing a new model to table, named after Fred Field, one of its founders.

It has produced a classic design to complement the rest of the Premiere Series, the most popular footwear at each of the four majors.

FootJoy says the new Premiere Series Field is “infused with performance innovation”, including an all-new VersaTrax+ spikeless sole.

The anti-channeling tread pattern is engineered to provide grip for any lie or angle, providing total traction coverage and reducing the chance of slips.

VersaTrax+ utilises multiple TPU compounds to grip any surface – a harder TPU for on-course grip and a softer TPU for traction on harder surfaces.

Its all-new blucher construction upper has been crafted Pittard’s to provide an enhanced fit with more volume within the in-step, whilst an OrtholiteEcoPlushFitBed delivers super-soft and comfortable underfoot cushioning.

Alongside the Field, the brand has also announced new additions to its popular Traditions range.

New to the men’s range is an all-new upper with distinct long-wing detailing, whilst FJ extends the widely popular women’s range with an elegant, toe-capped design, to offer a lightweight ride with traditional flair.

“The Premiere Series launch truly resonated with golfers looking for a classic design with modern performance benefits. The addition of the Field, a clean, classic spikeless offering, will only benefit the range with greater choice,” said Guy Smith, product manager for FJ Footwear.

“Undoubtedly the excitement around Premiere Series has supported the modern classic story and FJ Traditions’ own popularity affirms the category’s revival.

“The new designs provide unique, authentic, traditional flair at a competitive price. It’s an exciting shoe and one we hope will once again be a popular choice for golfers this year.”

Available: January 20

Prices: Premiere Series Field - £169.99, Traditions - £119.99 (men’s), £99.99 (women’s)