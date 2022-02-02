FootJoy signs LPGA star to its ranks

Yesterday FootJoy revealed that one of the biggest stars in the women’s game, Jessica Korda, had penned a deal with the brand that would see her become the first LPGA player to wear FootJoy from head-to-toe.



The announcement was made during FJ’s 2022 virtual global product launch, where it also announced its new line-ups of innovative performance footwear and new apparel releases for this year.



FootJoy President, Chris Lindner, kicked off proceedings by saying, “this is an incredibly exciting time for the game of golf. There is a renewed passion for the game and we are seeing our sport evolve as we become younger, more diverse, more athletic, more welcoming and certainly more female.”

Korda joins FootJoy as its newest athletic ambassador, highlighting the No.1 shoe brand in golf’s growing commitment to the women’s game.

After being introduced by one of the brand’s poster boys, Justin Thomas, in a pre-recorded session with host Chantel McCabe, Korda went onto discuss what she loves about her new FJ equipment.

The six-time LPGA tour winner said, “it’s been incredible to work with such a great team. They have so many options. That’s one of the coolest things, it isn’t just one shoe and a case of trying to fit it to everyone.”

FootJoy just opened its worldwide media launch by getting @JustinThomas34 to announce @Thejessicakorda as the brand’s latest ambassador. Big move by FJ to lead with an @LPGA star for a product launch. That’s how to get female golf on the up. 👏🏻 — Bryce Ritchie (@BRitchieGolf) February 1, 2022

Korda, who will be donning the new FUEL shoes, added: “I really wanted something lightweight. I don’t like spikes as I like to feel the ground a lot. It’s incredible to find something in their line that fits me, and then they’ll make tweaks here and there for it which I thought was very cool.”



“In my swing I am so feel orientated and it honestly goes from my feet up. I’m really conscious of what my feet are feeling and then I make my decisions based on that. Footwear is one of the most important things in my equipment."



“I love the shoe I’m in. It’s so comfortable, so light, holds the ground well and I love the BOA technology.”

The 28-year-old will help provide feedback on FJ’s latest creations so as to help the brand’s designers elevate the performance and look of any future products.



Also, as part of the deal, the Solheim Cup star will also be donning FootJoy’s latest apparel.

“I love the materials they use, they’re really flattering in general, their colours are so nice and FootJoy is doing a really good job of giving women options."