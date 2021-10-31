FOR SALE! St Andrews apartment overlooking the Old Course

With The 150th Open looming large on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to be a property owner in St Andrews.



Demand for places to stay for next summer’s championship is already sky-high. That’s why this particular property listing is bound to be highly sought-after.

Just one problem – you’ll need to be mega-rich to afford it.

• Turnberry "lined up" to stage Saudi tour event

• Twitter account linked to Reed makes 'smear' claim

Located within the magnificent Hamilton Grand – the iconic red sandstone building that dominates the backdrop to the 18th green of the Old Course – this luxurious apartment has been brought to market with a guide price of £2.8 MILLION!

That’s the rough equivalent of 14,300 rounds on the Old Course… one per day for more than 39 years!

Purchased by the Kohler Co. in 2010, the same group the owns the Old Course Hotel, Hamilton Grand was stripped all the way back to its outer shell and completely renovated.

• Man's body recovered from golf course lake

Dating back to 1895, the building was restored to the highest standards. It was divided into 27 different apartments ranging in size from 1,000sq/ft to 2,500sq/ft, with a reception hall and concierge, a private lounge for residents and a jaw-dropping roof terrace.



It is apartment 26 that is up for sale, a two-bedroom apartment facing the town of St Andrews. Both double bedrooms have en suite shower rooms and there is a further cloakroom/WC. There is also an open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room.

Fancy making this your new abode? Click here to find out more.