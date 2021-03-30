"Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected

Plans to develop a new multi-million-pound golf resort at Feddinch Mains on the outskirts of St Andrews look set to be resurrected.



Investment consultants GPH Engineering, which purchased the 97.58-hectare site in early 2020, has revealed new proposals for the project which lies to the south-west of the town, adjacent to the A915.

The proposals for the leisure-led development include a clubhouse, golf accommodation including up to 39 luxury suites, a spa and restaurant. Work, meanwhile, is already underway on an 18-hole championship golf course, designed by former Open champion Tom Weiskopf.



A previous planning consent for the clubhouse, including 41 apartments, for the “St Andrews International Golf Club” by Scotia Investment group was renewed in January 2017. This was on the strict condition that it would lapse in three years if construction had not begun by then. The permission expired in January 2020. Shortly after that, GPH Engineering bought the site.



A Proposal of Application Notice - noting intent to submit a planning application in due course following community consultation - has been submitted to Fife Council to develop the clubhouse and associated works, including minor alterations to the golf course layout.



A dedicated project website has also been set-up at feddinchgolfresort.com. A web-based consultation has been scheduled for May 2021 between 3pm and 8pm, in line with current Scottish Government guidance on consultation during COVID-19.

All existing buildings at Feddinch Mains, with the exception of the farmhouse, are to be demolished as part of the proposed development, regenerating and re-using previously developed land.

If approved, the resort will provide golf club members and their guests with unrivalled standards. They will have access to a stunning clubhouse that combines outstanding quality in accommodation, dining and leisure. There will also be options available for community access.

The Feddinch development will also deliver considerable employment opportunities along with increased investment in the local Fife community.

A spokesperson for GPH Engineering said: "This exciting and ambitious scheme will deliver unrivalled standards of golf, accommodation and service at St Andrews, the home of golf, benefiting both members and the local community.

"The new course and clubhouse facilities will deliver some lovely coastal views in a fantastic unrivalled location, supporting a growing interest in golf, with the best courses attracting national and international visitors.

“It is our clear desire to deliver a project with lasting economic benefits to the town, Fife and Scotland. Schemes such as this provide a vital means to support the recovery of the tourism sector from COVID-19,delivering considerable employment opportunities - both during construction and onsite once complete.

"We're looking forward to consulting widely with the community and key stakeholders over the coming months on our proposals, which will include a digital consultation event in May."

Weiskopf, who has been involved with the project as far back as 2004, added: “The uniqueness of Feddinch is two-fold: it is in a superb location, just 2.5km from the beautiful town of St Andrews, the home of golf, and will offer superb facilities, including a stunning clubhouse and golf course.

“The new owners are committed to providing the most comprehensive golfing experience in the British lsles and I am incredibly excited to finally see this dream project come to fruition."