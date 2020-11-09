search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFormer champion OUT of The Masters with COVID-19

Golf News

Former champion OUT of The Masters with COVID-19

By Michael McEwan09 November, 2020
Sergio Garcia The Masters Augusta National Major Championships COVID-19 coronavirus Green Jacket
Masters Flag

Sergio Garcia is OUT of this week's Masters Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Spaniard, the winner at Augusta National in 2017, follows Joaquin Niemann in withdrawing from the event due to the coronavirus.

In a brief statement on social media, the 40-year-old Spaniard wrote: "On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough. The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t.

• Gary Player expects "anticlimactic" Masters

• Betting on DJ this week? Read this first...

• Monty leads praise for new champ MacIntyre

"After 21 years of not missing a major championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week.

"The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April."

Listen!

"I TOOK UP GOLF AFTER
THE TALIBAN TRIED TO KILL ME"

Garcia has played in every edition of the Masters since winning the low amateur spoils there on his debut in 1999. Indeed, he has featured in every single major championship since the 1999 Open at Carnoustie - a sequence of 84 consecutive starts.

His withdrawal reduces this week's field to 94.

• 20 things you never knew about the Masters

• Masters 2020: Where and when to watch it on TV

Chilean 21-year-old Niemann withdrew on Friday evening. The world No.42, who made his debut in the tournament in 2018 as the Latin America Amateur champion, revealed the news on Twitter saying: "I have tested positive for coronavirus and unfortunately I will not play in the Masters next week as a result.

"I am disappointed but will do everything possible to recover quickly while keeping my family and team safe."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review
Cleveland
play button
IS THIS £1,749 TROLLEY WORTH THE MONEY??? - Stewart Golf Q Follow review
Stewart Golf
play button
A SIMPLE DRILL TO FIX YOUR SLICE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF
golf coaching
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

'Relaxed' Rory McIlroy knows what he must do to win The Masters
What does Phil Mickelson say was “one of the greatest feats in the history of sport”?
Tiger Woods expects to contend at Augusta for many years to come
WATCH: Jon Rahm just had the best hole-in-one you'll ever see!
The Masters: Round 1 tee times

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
How to improve your ball flight
Callaway
See all videos right arrow