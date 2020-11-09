Former champion OUT of The Masters with COVID-19

Sergio Garcia is OUT of this week's Masters Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Spaniard, the winner at Augusta National in 2017, follows Joaquin Niemann in withdrawing from the event due to the coronavirus.

In a brief statement on social media, the 40-year-old Spaniard wrote: "On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough. The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t.



"After 21 years of not missing a major championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week.



"The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April."



Garcia has played in every edition of the Masters since winning the low amateur spoils there on his debut in 1999. Indeed, he has featured in every single major championship since the 1999 Open at Carnoustie - a sequence of 84 consecutive starts.



His withdrawal reduces this week's field to 94.



Chilean 21-year-old Niemann withdrew on Friday evening. The world No.42, who made his debut in the tournament in 2018 as the Latin America Amateur champion, revealed the news on Twitter saying: "I have tested positive for coronavirus and unfortunately I will not play in the Masters next week as a result.

"I am disappointed but will do everything possible to recover quickly while keeping my family and team safe."

