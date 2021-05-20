search
Former champion OUT of US PGA with injury

Golf News

Former champion OUT of US PGA with injury

By Michael McEwan17 May, 2021
US PGA Championship Kiawah Island Major Championships Wanamaker Trophy vijay singh Wyndham Clark Brandon Hagy
Vijay Singh Pga

Two-time former champion Vijay Singh is OUT of the US PGA Championship.

Singh, a winner of the Wanamaker in both 1998 and 2004, has been forced to withdraw from the field at Kiawah Island with a back injury.

His place has been taken by Wyndham Clark with Brandon Hagy moving up to first alternate.

• US PGA 2021: The field in full

• The incredible story of the Wanamaker Trophy

Singh, 58, hasn’t played in the US PGA since the 2018 edition at Bellerive where he finished 78th.

The Fijian missed the cut on his most recent major start at The Masters last month.

Vijay Singh 2

A winner of 34 PGA Tour titles, Singh spent 32 weeks as the No.1 ranked player in the world between 2004 and 2005. He won his first Wanamaker Trophy at Sahalee Country Club in Washington in 1998, holding off Steve Stricker to win by two shots.

• Mickelson accepts US Open special invite

• Plans submitted for new Ayrshire course

He repeated the trick six years later, this time at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, where he defeated Chris DiMarco and former Open champion Justin Leonard in a playoff.

World No.150 Clark , meantime, made his major championship debut in last year’s US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

