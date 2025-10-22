Sign up for our daily newsletter
DP World Tour Q School has only reached the Second Stage but, already, some big names are set to enter the fray.
It continues next week, from October 30 to November 2, at four venues in Spain, where 72 holes will be played at each. They are the returning venues from last year, albeit the number of spots available through each venue is to be confirmed once play begins.
Ultimately, a 156-man field will be assembled for the Final Stage, which will take place at Infinitum Golf from November 7-12.
Perhaps the most high-profile player in action will be Englishman Eddie Pepperell, one of a few big names in the field at Fontanals Golf Club, in Girona. The two-time DP World Tour winner played ten times on the circuit this season after taking a break in May.
He’ll be joined by former PGA Tour winner Martin Trainer, five-time DP World Tour George Coetzee and even an ex-LIV golfer. Spain’s Luis Masaveu was snapped up by Fireballs captain Sergio Garcia last season but was let go after playing nine events.
At Isla Canela Links, in Huelva, Justin Harding and Lucas Bjerregaard will headline the field. The pair have both lifted two titles on the DP World Tour, while Marc Warren will be another looking to progress, having won four times in 499 tour starts.
DP World Tour fans will recognise a few names at Desert Springs Resort, in Almeria, too. None more so than two-time winner Shubhankar Sharma from India. Alongside him in the entries are Spain’s Alfredo Garcia-Heredia and former PGA Tour member Matthias Schwab.
And finally, at Golf Las Pinaillas, in Albacete, a handful of Challenge Tour graduates will have their sights on retaining their DP World Tour playing rights. That includes rookies Pierr Pineau and Danny List, while four-time winner Gregory Bourdy is also in the field.
Last year’s respective events offered either 23 or 24 spots each ahead of the gruelling Final Stage. It’s contested over six rounds, with a cut made after four.
