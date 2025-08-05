Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A lot has changed for Chase Koepka since lining up in up in LIV Golf’s inaugural event outside London in 2022.

Koepka – the younger brother of five-time major champion Brooks – made his return to professional golf earlier this year after 15 months plagued injury.

Before that, the 31-year-old became one of the first players to be relegated from the breakaway LIV league after struggling during his time on the circuit.

While a hole-in-out at LIV Adelaide was the highlight, Koepka was booted from his brother’s Smash team after slipping into the Drop Zone during the 2023 season.

And after sustaining a neck and shoulder injury, Koepka was out for the entire 2024 season before returning this year on the Asian Tour.

He has made four starts on the Asian Tour’s International Series – mixing two missed cuts with a tie for eighth in India and a tie for 19th in Macau.

Now, however, Koepka is back stateside and has been chasing the dream at Monday qualifiers in a bid to play events on the PGA Tour-sanctioned Korn Ferry Tour.

He has qualified for the Pinnacle Bank Championship on the PGA Tour’s feeder circuit at The Club at Indian Creek in Nebraska.

This will be Koepka’s first start on the circuit since the Utah Championship back in 2021, while he missed the cut on his full PGA Tour debut at the Honda Classic a year later.

Koepka is eligible to play in the event as players who have played on the LIV circuit receive a one-year suspension from the PGA Tour.

That time has elapsed, allowing Koepka the chance to make a rare start count on home soil.

There is precedent for this after James Piot, who was also relegated from LIV two years ago, was awarded a sponsor’s invite into June’s Rocket Classic in Detroit.