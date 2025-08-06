Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Hudson Swafford was one of the first PGA Tour players to join LIV Golf, but his move back in 2022 has cost him making a return.

Swafford played in LIV’s very first event at Centurion three years ago, and he went on to play in all nine tournaments in the league’s first season.

For making the move to the breakaway circuit, Swafford saw his PGA Tour membership suspended indefinitely.

An injury-ridden 2023 season followed, before he returned to LIV as a wildcard in 2024. Swafford struggled to find his best golf though, and was relegated last September.

He has since looked to forge his way back onto the PGA Tour as a three-time winner, but has been told he will have to wait until 2027,

Swafford believes he was handed a year suspension for each of the first five LIV events he played without release from the PGA Tour, prior to resigning his membership.

“I don’t know how you can come up with a five or five-and-a-half year suspension based on I played five events while the PGA Tour season was going on in ’22 that I wasn’t able to get media-released for,” he told Golf.com’s

Swafford admitted that he was aware that there would be ‘repercussions’ for competing at Centurion, but was not on the severity of the ban.

Fellow 2024 wildcard Laurie Canter was handed a one-year suspension from the PGA Tour, dating back to his final LIV event last February.

Unlike Swafford, Canter did not previously hold membership with the PGA Tour. He then became the first LIV member to make a PGA Tour start, competing at The Players in March.

Swafford expects he will be able to compete when PGA Tour Q-School comes around in 2027.

He speculated that the Tour are waiting until after 2026 due to contracts of other LIV members expiring that year.

“I know they’re basing that on a couple people’s contracts being up after the ’26 season,” he added. “So they can kind of change rules in favour of everybody coming back.”