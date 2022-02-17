Former major venue Oakland Hills devastated by fire

Former major championship and Ryder Cup venue Oakland Hills Country Club has been devastated by a huge fire.

Initial pictures posted on social media showed flames coming from the roof of the clubhouse. Later footage appeared to show the roof had caved in.

The fire is believed to have started at around 10am Michigan time, while Bloomfield Township Fire Department told Fox every one of its firefighters were at the scene.

• Belfry eyes 2035 Ryder Cup bid

Oakland Hills opened in 1916 and the clubhouse dates back to 1922.

Its south course has hosted six US Opens and three US PGA Championships, as well as the 2004 Ryder Cup.

Nine-time major venue and former Ryder Cup host Oakland Hills has been devastated by a huge fire. pic.twitter.com/kfm0pknVfp — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) February 17, 2022

It has also been the venue for two US Amateurs and two US Senior Opens, and is scheduled to host the US Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042.

The course recently underwent a major restoration with the aim of returning to the major circuit.

• New Scottish golf and tennis centre approved

According to reports from the scene, nobody was injured.

However, the clubhouse is said to have contained many “irreplaceable” pieces of memorabilia which are likely to have been lost.