search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMultiple major winner at risk of missing Open

Golf News

Multiple major winner at risk of missing Open

By Michael McEwan08 July, 2019
Martin Kaymer Scottish Open European Tour The Renaissance Club The Open 2019 The Open Major Championships Royal Portrush
Martin Kaymer Silhouette

Martin Kaymer needs to produce a huge performance at this week’s Scottish Open if he is to avoid missing out on the Open Championship for the first time in over a decade.

Kaymer, 34, must finish inside the top ten and be one of the top three players not already qualified to earn his spot in next week’s final men’s major of the season at Royal Portrush.

The two-time major champion has been an ever-present in golf’s oldest professional tournament since making his debut at Royal Birkdale in 2008.

• Ex Open champ undergoes 'life-saving' surgery after spider bite

• R&A makes major change to this year's Open

Indeed, since playing in his first major at the Masters the same year, the German has missed only one major – the 2017 US PGA Championship – when injury forced him to sit it out.

• The Open 2019: The field as it stands

Martin Kaymer

A combination of injuries and a loss of form have seen Kaymer use up all of his major championship exemptions. His last worldwide win, at the 2014 US Open, guaranteed him entry to all four of the game’s marquee events for the next five years – but that expired after last month’s US Open.

• Beef opens up on mental health problems

• Open champ to pocket record prize money

He came close to sealing his place at Royal Portrush at the Irish Open at the weekend, only for England’s Paul Waring to pounce late on at Lahinch to grab the last of the three places available.

Kaymer, who started the year ranked 172nd in the world but has since climbed to 90th, joins an all-star cast in East Lothian this week, which also includes Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

Related Articles - Martin Kaymer

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - The Renaissance Club

Related Articles - The Open 2019

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Royal Portrush

Golf News

Bernd Wiesberger the man to beat at Renaissance
Scottish Open - Final round tee times
Tour pro fumes at caddie in Twitter rant
The difference between Scottish and US golf fans in one hilarious tweet
Bob MacIntyre: The Oban lad with the Open goal

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
See all videos right arrow