Golf News

Former Masters champion makes bold Spieth prediction

By Ryan Crombie12 November, 2019
Patrick Reed has fired Jordan Spieth a vote of confidence following the Presidents Cup team announcement last week.

29-year-old Reed was revealed as one of Tiger Woods' four captain's picks, while Spieth has been left out of the side that is set to take on the International Team next month.

Despite the snub, Reed has backed his former Ryder Cup teammate, who is without a victory since 2017, to recover.

• Members to discuss CLOSING historic Scots club this weekend

"It's Jordan, he was my first teammate, he's going to bounce back," said Reed in a report by the Independent.

Reed being split from Spieth was one of the big talking points from the Ryder Cup last year, after they were so successful in previous years, but the 2018 Masters champion is convinced he will find his touch again.

• Sensational Syme seals European Tour return

"It's just golf, you have your highs and lows, and when you're in your lows, champions figure out a way to get out of it and bounce right back up. I'm sure he'll bounce right back up."

• European Tour creates unique history at Turkish Airlines Open

Away from the talk of his teammates, Reed is delighted to be a part of the team as he prepares himself for his third Presidents Cup appearance.

"I just can't wait to get over there and play with the team format again, and wearing the red, white and blue means so much to me and to be able to represent your country.

• MORE bad news for prominent Scottish club

"To be able to get picked was special and now my job is to go out and win as many points as captain needs me."

