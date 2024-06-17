Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Two-time major winner and former Masters champion Angel Cabrera is a winner again.

The 54-year-old was released from prison in August after serving two-and-a-half years in prison in Brazil and Argentina.

The Argentinian faced a four-year absence from the game when he was jailed in Brazil and later extradited to his native country on charges of assault, theft and legal intimidation of his former partner.

Cabrera was also convicted of a separate 2022 assault charge on another former partner.

His return at professional level began with an appearance at Abierto del Litoral in December, a PGA Tour Latinoamerica Developmental Series tournament in Argentina.

After competing on the PGA Tour Champions in February, he made a first start in the United States at the beginning of June.

Now, he has been crowned the winner of the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Hanbury Manor on the Legends Tour.

Cabrera defeated James Kingston 3&1 in the final in Hertfordshire after winning holes 15 and 16 to go two up with two to play.

Kingston thinned a bunker shot on the 17th hole and, subsequently, conceded the match and championship.

“I’m very happy,” Cabrera said on Sunday. “I worked hard in the last three months, very hard for this. Now, for this moment, I enjoyed it.

“I had to concentrate and play hole-by-hole. I like to play match play, you know, we don’t play a lot of match play. I can say I feel very emotional now.”

It comes after PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady welcomed Cabrera to the senior circuit following his time in prison.

“He’s been gone for three years and served time in jail and had time for personal reflection,” Brady told Golfweek.

“It’s a bit like Jim Thorpe, who spent time in jail (for tax evasion) and was welcomed back. It’s a little different. I don’t know if he can travel in the United States because he needs a visa.

“I think guys forgive. I’m not sure if spouses will forgive, that’s the bigger question. But he has the right to play.”

Meanwhile, Cabrera is set to tee it up in next year’s Masters having been granted a visa that enables him to enter the United States.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.