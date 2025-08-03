Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

After almost five decades in golf, including nearly three in TV, a former Open champion has officially signed off on his career.

Ian Baker-Finch, who hoisted the Claret Jug into the Southport sky in 1991, is working with CBS for the final time this weekend before retiring from broadcasting.

The Wyndham Championship is Baker-Finch’s last event in the booth after first picking up a mic in his native Australia in 1996.

Despite being in his 30s, he suffered a complete collapse on the course and turned his attention to broadcasting. The 17-time tour winner was hired by ESPN and ABC Sports to comment on golf tournaments in 1998 and did so until 2006.

Baker-Finch then joined CBS Sports as a hole announcer – and the rest is history.

“It’s now been 30 years I’ve been doing the television,” he said in an emotional sign off. “I think Colt says it all the time, no one loves the game more than Finchy, and I do, I really love it.

“And I love the team here, it’s not just a team, it’s not just a network, it’s a family here at CBS, and I’ll miss everybody.

“I really will miss calling those moments to the fans at home because the fans are what we’re here for. We’re here for you, we’re here to entertain you.

“It’s been a great run, though, it’s overwhelming.”

In a statement released on social media, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan paid tribute to the Queensland native.

“Ian Baker-Finch has been a cherished voice in golf for nearly three decades, bringing insight, connection and a deep love for the game to millions of fans,” he said.

“From his triumph at The Open Championship to his remarkable work with CBS Sports, Ian’s contributions have helped elevate the sport and enrich its storytelling.

“On behalf of the PGA Tour, congratulations, Ian, on your retirement and thank you for your enduring impact on the game. We wish you and your family all the best.”

