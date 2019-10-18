Former Open champ splits with long-time caddie

Former Open champion Francesco Molinari has called time on his partnership with caddie Pello Iguaran and will begin next year with a familiar face on the bag.



In a social media post on Thursday Molinari revealed that as of 2020, he will have Justin Rose's ex-caddie Mark Fulcher on the bag.

“It’s been nearly four seasons of incredible emotions and really productive work, but unfortunately relationships sometimes come to an end, even if it’s not what we wish for,” Molinari wrote in a tweet.



The pairing have experienced a hugely successful four years together, which saw the Italian enjoy three worldwide wins, including the Open Championship at Carnoustie and the European Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship. He followed that with a 5-0 record at the Ryder Cup to help lead the Europeans to a blowout victory in Paris.

“Pello will always be a member of my team and more importantly my family. He’s one of the most hardworking, loyal, positive, reflective people I’ve come across during my career.



"We’ve had both good times and tough times on the course, but most importantly we both grew together and as individuals during our time together.”



The going has got tougher for Molinari of late, though. Since a disappointing collapse after leading the way at the Masters in April, the 36-year-old has failed to register a top-10 finish.



Jason Hempleman, who has been on the bag for numerous European Tour players such as Colin Montgomerie, will take up Iguaran’s role until the end of the year, with Mark Fulcher, who split with Justin Rose earlier this year after an 11-year run together, will pick up the bag at the start of 2020.