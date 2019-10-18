search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFormer Open champ splits with long-time caddie

Golf News

Former Open champ splits with long-time caddie

By Ryan Crombie18 October, 2019
Golf News PGA Tour European Tour caddies Francesco Molinari golf latest Jason Hempleman
Molinaricaddie2

Former Open champion Francesco Molinari has called time on his partnership with caddie Pello Iguaran and will begin next year with a familiar face on the bag.

In a social media post on Thursday Molinari revealed that as of 2020, he will have Justin Rose's ex-caddie Mark Fulcher on the bag.

“It’s been nearly four seasons of incredible emotions and really productive work, but unfortunately relationships sometimes come to an end, even if it’s not what we wish for,” Molinari wrote in a tweet.

• Marcel Siem loses tour card after rules blunder

• Pro hit with FIFTY-EIGHT penalty shots for rule breach

The pairing have experienced a hugely successful four years together, which saw the Italian enjoy three worldwide wins, including the Open Championship at Carnoustie and the European Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship. He followed that with a 5-0 record at the Ryder Cup to help lead the Europeans to a blowout victory in Paris.

“Pello will always be a member of my team and more importantly my family. He’s one of the most hardworking, loyal, positive, reflective people I’ve come across during my career.

"We’ve had both good times and tough times on the course, but most importantly we both grew together and as individuals during our time together.”

• Brooks Koepka: I don't view Rory as a rival

The going has got tougher for Molinari of late, though. Since a disappointing collapse after leading the way at the Masters in April, the 36-year-old has failed to register a top-10 finish.

• Tiger Woods writing "candid" autobiography

Jason Hempleman, who has been on the bag for numerous European Tour players such as Colin Montgomerie, will take up Iguaran’s role until the end of the year, with Mark Fulcher, who split with Justin Rose earlier this year after an 11-year run together, will pick up the bag at the start of 2020.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - caddies

Related Articles - Francesco Molinari

Related Articles - golf latest

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

McIlroy responds to Brooks' controversial comments
Portugal Masters Preview: Don't expect a 59 charge this year...
Day scoops impressive sum in Japan Skins Challenge
"Disrespectful" - Koepka criticised over Rory remarks
The Challenge: Japan Skins – Everything you need to know

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow