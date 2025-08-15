Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A former Open champ has explained why slow play is being allowed to plague professional golf in a stunning rant.

Ian Baker-Finch, who won the Claret Jug in 1991, has argued that golf has become a “five-and-a-half-hour game” because caddies spend too much time talking.

In a recent appearance on The Smylie Show with PGA Tour winner Smylie Kaufman, Baker-Finch claimed glacial pace of play is now deemed “acceptable”.

“It is so annoying to me on television,” the Australian said. “I’ve been watching it for 30 years and it’s got worse and worse and worse. How can you hit the shot in 40 seconds if the caddie talks for two and a half minutes?”

Baker-Finch, 64, retired from broadcasting at the Wyndham Championship last month but spent the last three decades in the booth observing the top level.

The two-time PGA Tour winner said the delays between today’s players and their looper are a result of how exhaustive their preparations are – a huge contrast to his playing days.

“We’d go to a course, write down one thing on each hole – maybe a pine tree lined up with a white stake – and pace it out, 152 yards,” he said.

“That was our yardage book. Jack [Nicklaus] was really the first guy to take more detailed notes. Everyone else just went by feel: ‘I hit 7-iron here yesterday, looks like 155, whatever.’

“[Now] we need decimal points for how exacting these players want to be. Shut up. It’s 110 yards. It’s a gap wedge. Don’t be long because it’s too fast down the hill.”

Baker-Finch continued: “You come to a par-three tee and they take two minutes talking. You’ve played it the last three days. You know it’s a 5-iron to the back pin, 6-iron to the front pin. Choose a club, get out of the way, let me hit the shot.”

Slow play reared its ugly head again at this summer’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush. LIV man Marc Leishman was appalled that his group took an age on the front nine.

“Felt like we were on the golf course for about 12 hours. We’ve been on the course for three hours through eight holes,” he said.

“That was tough to deal with, especially coming from somewhere where we play in under 4 1/2 every week.”

John Turnbull