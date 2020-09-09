search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFormer Open Champ tests positive for COVID-19

Golf News

Former Open Champ tests positive for COVID-19

By bunkered.co.uk07 September, 2020
Mark Calcavecchia COVID-19 coronavirus Champions Tour Open Championship PGA Tour
Calcavecchia Covid 19

Mark Calcavecchia revealed on Sunday evening that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner and champion of the 1989 Open Championship announced the news via social media.

“Welp somehow I’m positive,” he said on Twitter.

“[Brenda Calcavecchia] and I been inches from each other. Drinking out of same water bottle. Etc...  her last two tests [negative]. Makes zero sense. Hurry up 2021.”

• Is this the worst shot Rory has ever hit?

• Scotland to stage new European Tour event

His wife, Brenda Calcavecchia, revealed that they had both undergone two tests each, the saliva test and then the swab test, with Mark Calcavecchia returning positive results on both occasions.

“Unless I test for the antibodies, which I have already taken months ago I don’t know how I am allowed to do anything,” tweeted Brenda Calcavecchia.

Also revealed was that the golf star is asymptomatic but the couple are now self-isolating at home following the results.

Sixty-year-old Calcavecchia featured at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National on August 24-26, where Phil Mickelson claimed his maiden Champions Tour title.

• Player recommends 2020 Masters honorary starter

• European Tour launches all-new senior tour

The upcoming Champions Tour event, Sanford International, is set to become the first professional golf tournament to welcome fans since the global pandemic led to the golf world shutting down for at least three months in March.

Since joining the Champions Tour in 2010, Calcavecchia has himself racked up four wins, his latest coming at the Boca Raton Championship in 2018.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Mark Calcavecchia

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Champions Tour

Related Articles - Open Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
play button
How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Caddyshack star volunteers to caddie for real at US Open
Injured Brooks Koepka OUT of US Open
2020 US Open - The field as it stands
Charley Hull OUT of ANA Inspiration after positive COVID test
Scots club embraces community spirit with state-of-the-art facility

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
See all videos right arrow