Former Open Champ tests positive for COVID-19

Mark Calcavecchia revealed on Sunday evening that he had tested positive for COVID-19.



The 13-time PGA Tour winner and champion of the 1989 Open Championship announced the news via social media.

“Welp somehow I’m positive,” he said on Twitter.

“[Brenda Calcavecchia] and I been inches from each other. Drinking out of same water bottle. Etc... her last two tests [negative]. Makes zero sense. Hurry up 2021.”

His wife, Brenda Calcavecchia, revealed that they had both undergone two tests each, the saliva test and then the swab test, with Mark Calcavecchia returning positive results on both occasions.

“Unless I test for the antibodies, which I have already taken months ago I don’t know how I am allowed to do anything,” tweeted Brenda Calcavecchia.

Also revealed was that the golf star is asymptomatic but the couple are now self-isolating at home following the results.

Sixty-year-old Calcavecchia featured at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National on August 24-26, where Phil Mickelson claimed his maiden Champions Tour title.

The upcoming Champions Tour event, Sanford International, is set to become the first professional golf tournament to welcome fans since the global pandemic led to the golf world shutting down for at least three months in March.

Since joining the Champions Tour in 2010, Calcavecchia has himself racked up four wins, his latest coming at the Boca Raton Championship in 2018.