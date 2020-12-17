Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf diagnosed with cancer

Tom Weiskopf has revealed that he is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.



Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship at Royal Troon, told Golfweek that he was diagnosed with the disease on Monday and had his first bout of chemotherapy yesterday.

“I’ve got a rough four to six months ahead of me,” said the 78-year-old, a 16-time winner on the PGA Tour. “I had my first chemo today and the treatment lasted seven hours. I get the rest of the cocktail through my portable pump for 46 hours and then I get to rest up for ten to 12 days before the next round.”



Weiskopf, who designed the golf course at Loch Lomond Golf Club, began experiencing sharp pains in his stomach late last month. A series of tests at the Miami Baptist Cancer Institute subsequently revealed a tumour in his pancreas.



Many of the American’s contemporaries, including Jack Nicklaus, Tony Jacklin, Andy North, Ed Sneed and Lanny Wadkins, have already reached out to offer their support.



Pancreatic cancer is relatively rare, accounting for approximately 3% of all new cancer cases in the UK each year. It is more common amongst older people. In the UK between 2015 and 2017, on average each year almost half (47%) of new cases were in people aged 75 and over.

It is also one of the most deadly types of cancer. This year, 44,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, of whom around 38,000 will die from it.