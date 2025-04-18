Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A former Open Championship venue has unveiled the completion of a major clubhouse renovation.

Prince’s Golf Club in Kent, which hosted the Claret Jug contest in 1932, announced last year that its clubhouse would undergo significant work starting in January.

Three months later, it has been transformed with a full white rendering of the exterior and new windows added to give it a modern look.

Whilst preserving the venue’s historic charm, the outdoor staircases have been fully refurbished, and a new pathway has been constructed around the building.

It was all part of plans to enhance the member and visitor experience at Prince’s, a club that has more recently hosted the Women’s Amateur Championship and Final Qualifying for The Open.

• Prestigious UK golf course reopens after £1.5 million upgrade

• R&A launches campaign to combat WHS ‘cheating’

“We are incredibly proud of the recent clubhouse renovation, which reflects our commitment to enhancing the overall experience at Prince’s Golf Club,” said Rob McGuirk, General Manager at Prince’s Golf Club.

“Just as our Championship links offer world-class play, this renovation brings the same level of quality and attention to detail.

“Not only does it enhance the aesthetic appeal of the clubhouse, but it also significantly improves functionality, ensuring that both members and visitors enjoy a seamless and comfortable experience every time they visit.”

Meanwhile, golfers will have the chance to enjoy the new facility at the prestigious Hagen54 event this July.

The annual tradition celebrates the legendary Jim Barnes and Walter Hagen’s famous three-course feat in Kent, showcasing the iconic links of Royal Cinque Ports, Royal St. George’s and Prince’s.

Barnes and Hagen famously played all three links courses in a single day back in 1920, and participants will embark on that opportunity.

• Popular golf club for sale – but plans labelled ‘unacceptable’

• Golf club has historic trophies stolen in ‘shocking’ burglary

It begins with 11 holes on the Deal course at Royal Cinque Ports, followed by ten holes at Royal St. George’s, before crossing over to Prince’s to complete all 18 holes and returning to the start.

“To be one of the three venues for The Hagen54 is an honour as we celebrate the rich golfing heritage of this Kent coastline,” said McGuirk.

“The southeast of England has a storied history of thrilling championships and iconic winners on some of the most famous layouts in the world.

“The Hagen54 looks forward to continuing that legacy each year with golfers from near and far.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.