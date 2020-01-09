search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFormer PGA Tour pro brands Patrick Reed a "d**k"

Golf News

Former PGA Tour pro brands Patrick Reed a "d**k"

By Michael McEwan06 January, 2020
Patrick Reed Chris DiMarco PGA Tour Cheating Rules of Golf Sentry Tournament of Champions Hawaii Justin Thomas Twitter
Patrick Reed

Fresh from a heckler calling him a cheat during the Sentry Tournament of Champions play-off last night, Patrick Reed has now been branded a "d**k" by a former PGA Tour pro in an extraordinary social media rant.

Chris DiMarco, a three-time PGA Tour winner and the man who lost out to Tiger Woods in a play-off for the 2005 Masters, took to Twitter to savage his fellow American.

DiMarco, 51, was seemingly unimpressed that Reed failed to acknowledge his alleged cheating at last month's Hero World Challenge during his post round television interview in Hawaii.

• Pro takes aim at slow players in 2020 message

• 8 big predictions for golf in 2020

He tweeted...

Wow.

Naturally, this provoked a strong response from many of his 72,000 Twitter followers, with DiMarco doubling down on his disgust in several replies.

During the play-off at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, a fan was heard to shout 'Cheat' at Reed as his birdie attempt at the third extra hole raced past the hole.

Reed made his follow-up putt for par but it made no material difference to the result as Justin Thomas made birdie to win his 12th PGA Tour title.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Cheating

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Sentry Tournament of Champions

Related Articles - Hawaii

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Twitter

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
play button
HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)
Epic Mission
play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Phil Mickelson owns Justin Rose with Masters quip
Michelle's having a wee Wie!
bunkered.co.uk toasts record-breaking year
Patrick Reed threatens legal action against top golf analyst
"Filthy!" - You have to see this shot from Eddie Pepperell

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow