Former PGA Tour pro brands Patrick Reed a "d**k"

Fresh from a heckler calling him a cheat during the Sentry Tournament of Champions play-off last night, Patrick Reed has now been branded a "d**k" by a former PGA Tour pro in an extraordinary social media rant.



Chris DiMarco, a three-time PGA Tour winner and the man who lost out to Tiger Woods in a play-off for the 2005 Masters, took to Twitter to savage his fellow American.



DiMarco, 51, was seemingly unimpressed that Reed failed to acknowledge his alleged cheating at last month's Hero World Challenge during his post round television interview in Hawaii.



He tweeted...



Is there a bigger dick in the world. Own your stuff. Always excuses. Just say you cheated and you got beat! pic.twitter.com/imK5SJWhZ4 — Chris DiMarco (@ChrisDiMarco) January 6, 2020

Wow.

Naturally, this provoked a strong response from many of his 72,000 Twitter followers, with DiMarco doubling down on his disgust in several replies.



Didn’t make a mistake. He cheated. — Chris DiMarco (@ChrisDiMarco) January 6, 2020

Has he owned it or dismissed it. Dismissed it. Own it an I respect you. — Chris DiMarco (@ChrisDiMarco) January 6, 2020

Cheating in golf stays forever. It’s not like holding in football. Integrity is all you have in golf. — Chris DiMarco (@ChrisDiMarco) January 6, 2020

Let me say this. The guy is a amazing golfer and I respect that but he is just hard to like or pull for. Never questioned his talent! — Chris DiMarco (@ChrisDiMarco) January 6, 2020

Integrity is all we have. So NO we all don’t cheat. Quite the contrary we call shots on ourselves. — Chris DiMarco (@ChrisDiMarco) January 6, 2020

Jack and Mr. Palmer never had the privilege of social media and I can promise you if they do there would be a few DM’s to Patrick Reed! — Chris DiMarco (@ChrisDiMarco) January 6, 2020

During the play-off at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, a fan was heard to shout 'Cheat' at Reed as his birdie attempt at the third extra hole raced past the hole.



Reed made his follow-up putt for par but it made no material difference to the result as Justin Thomas made birdie to win his 12th PGA Tour title.