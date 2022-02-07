Former PGA Tour winner fired over radio comments

Former PGA Tour winner Mark Lye has been fired from his radio show after a controversial outburst about women’s basketball.

The American was hosting ‘The Scorecard’ on SiriusXM when he claimed he would rather “shoot myself” than watch the women’s NBA.

“You know, the LPGA Tour to me is a completely different tour than it was 10 years ago,” Lye said in a clip posted on Twitter.

"You couldn’t pay me to watch, you really couldn’t. Because I just, I couldn’t relate at all. It’s kind of like, you know, if you’re a basketball player, and I’m not trashing anybody please, don’t take it the wrong way, but I saw some highlights of ladies’ basketball. Man, is there a gun in the house? I’ll [rather] shoot myself than watch that.

“You know, I love watching the men’s basketball. I love watching the men’s golf. I never used to like watching ladies’ golf.

“But I will tell you this. I’ve been up close watching these ladies play because I used to have a big function every year called the Lucas Cup and I’d have LPGA players and PGA Tour players.”

Via a statement to Golf.com, Lye, who won the 1983 Bank of Boston Classic on the PGA Tour, later confirmed he had been fired because of his comments.

“I was terminated about comments made about the WNBA, which I apologized for starting the next segment,” he said.

However, the 69-year-old appeared unrepentant as he took to social media to deride his “haters”.

"The fact that I can’t relate to WNBA does not make me sexist in any way," he said.

"All you haters should listen to the whole segment, where I completely glorified womens golf, which I love to cover. Thanks for listening."