search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFormer PGA Tour winner fired over radio comments

Golf News

Former PGA Tour winner fired over radio comments

By Jamie Hall07 February, 2022
Mark Lye PGA Tour SiriusXM WNBA Basketball
Mark Lye

Former PGA Tour winner Mark Lye has been fired from his radio show after a controversial outburst about women’s basketball. 

The American was hosting ‘The Scorecard’ on SiriusXM when he claimed he would rather “shoot myself” than watch the women’s NBA.  

“You know, the LPGA Tour to me is a completely different tour than it was 10 years ago,” Lye said in a clip posted on Twitter. 

"You couldn’t pay me to watch, you really couldn’t. Because I just, I couldn’t relate at all. It’s kind of like, you know, if you’re a basketball player, and I’m not trashing anybody please, don’t take it the wrong way, but I saw some highlights of ladies’ basketball. Man, is there a gun in the house? I’ll [rather] shoot myself than watch that.

• Chamblee: Phil is 'highly paid puppet'  

• Bryson asks for 'chill' on recent injuries 

“You know, I love watching the men’s basketball. I love watching the men’s golf. I never used to like watching ladies’ golf.  

But I will tell you this. I’ve been up close watching these ladies play because I used to have a big function every year called the Lucas Cup and I’d have LPGA players and PGA Tour players.” 

Via a statement to Golf.com, Lye, who won the 1983 Bank of Boston Classic on the PGA Tour, later confirmed he had been fired because of his comments. 

“I was terminated about comments made about the WNBA, which I apologized for starting the next segment,” he said. 

• Bryson gets £100 million Super League offer

 Lee Westwood signs Super League NDA

However, the 69-year-old appeared unrepentant as he took to social media to deride his “haters”.

"The fact that I can’t relate to WNBA does not make me sexist in any way," he said.  

"All you haters should listen to the whole segment, where I completely glorified womens golf, which I love to cover. Thanks for listening." 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - SiriusXM

Related Articles - Basketball

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Popular course rages at dog walkers
Bryson DeChambeau reportedly offered $240 MILLION to join Super League
PGA Tour exec accuses Phil Mickelson of 'making stuff up'
Hank Haney makes amazing Tiger Woods claim
"It's embarrassing" - What has upset Brooks Koepka now?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
How to improve your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
See all videos right arrow