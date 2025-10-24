Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

England Golf has revealed that Jay Bothroyd, a former Premier League footballer, has become the latest member of its ‘Game Changers’ initiative.

Part of the governing body’s wider strategic vision for the next five years, ‘Game Changers’ is bringing influential individuals together to showcase golf as a safe, inclusive, sustainable, and inspirational sport.

Bothroyd, 43, who earned a cap for England and scored over 150 goals in his club career, has joined Dame Denise Lewis, as another high-profile star aiming to challenge outdated perceptions of the game and highlight its many physical, mental and social benefits.

“I’m honoured to join the Game Changers initiative,” he told bunkered.co.uk. “Hopefully we can get the message out there more and put a golf club in the hand of some of the younger generation to see if they like it.

“I think there are a lot of life lessons that come from golf, like patience, respect, etiquette and I think it is good for youngsters to try a game that they wouldn’t normally be able to.”

The former Cardiff City striker grew up in North London, where he had to break down barriers to carve a well-travelled career up front.

But it was years later that Bothroyd got the golf bug, when he was playing in Japan. Since then, he’s got his handicap down to eight and co-founded the YouTube golf channel ‘the OuttaBoundz show’, alongside PGA coach Trey Niven.

Despite all he’s achieved, though, Bothroyd’s next mission is to show that golf is a game for all – and one that can bring a wide-range of benefits.

“It’s great to be a part of, because England Golf has such a big platform in the sport and the reach is so big,” said Bothroyd, a member at Hadley Wood in Hertfordshire. “And like I said, I want to get more young people involved in golf and show them that it is fun, it’s social.

“There’s a mental health part of the game as well, which can play a big part in everyone’s life. Golf for me is all about being outside, getting fresh air.

“Most youngsters generally will play football, cricket, rugby, but they aren’t always given the opportunities to do so. Hopefully this can give less privileged youngsters in the world, especially in this country, the chance to try something new.”

The initiative was launched in September; with Olympic legend Lewis named the first ambassador. England Golf has also named 12-year-old Leo Boniface as a supporting member.

